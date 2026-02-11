Nigeria’s Energy Sector Must Embrace Self-Sufficiency, Value Creation, and Collaboration — IPPG

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Mr. Adegbite Falade, has called for bold, coordinated action to build a resilient and self-sustaining Nigerian energy industry capable of delivering long-term national prosperity. Delivering his maiden address at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), Mr. Falade emphasized the urgent need for strategic reforms, stronger collaboration, and enhanced value creation within the domestic energy ecosystem.

Addressing global and regional dignitaries, industry leaders, and policymakers, Mr. Falade welcomed His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, and acknowledged representatives of the international energy community, including leadership from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the African Petroleum Producers Organisation. He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for sustaining and deepening industry reforms, citing early signs of improved confidence and performance across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Mr. Falade highlighted progress across the value chain, including improved upstream output, expanding gas infrastructure, and rising domestic refining capacity. Average liquids production increased to approximately 1.64 million barrels per day in 2025, with indigenous producers now accounting for more than half of national output, a milestone reflecting strengthened local ownership and supportive policy actions.

“Nigeria’s energy future must be defined by self-sufficiency, competitiveness, and collaboration. We must move beyond exporting raw hydrocarbons and build an ecosystem that creates in-country value, strengthens GDP contribution, and delivers lasting benefits for all Nigerians,” Falade said.

In the midstream segment, gas infrastructure projects advanced through targeted funding support, alongside continued work on key pipeline networks and near-completion of major LNG expansion efforts. Domestic refining capability also strengthened as increased operational capacity from Nigeria’s newest large-scale refinery began reducing reliance on imports.

Despite these gains, Mr. Falade cautioned that structural challenges remain. He emphasized the need for regulatory and fiscal stability, improved access to affordable long-term capital, stronger security in producing regions, and accelerated infrastructure investment through public-private partnerships. He also called for streamlined administrative costs and competitive frameworks to address operating cost premiums affecting industry participants.

“The future of our sector lies in generating in-country value that fuels economic growth,” Falade stated, adding that Nigeria must build an industry that is efficient, competitive, well-governed, and resilient, delivering real and lasting benefits to citizens.

Referencing the summit’s theme, Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future, Falade underscored energy security as foundational to stability and development across Africa. He urged stakeholders to commit to collaboration across operators, regulators, service providers, and investors to shape a sustainable energy trajectory.

Reaffirming IPPG’s alignment with national policy objectives, Mr. Falade pledged continued partnership with government and industry stakeholders to advance sector transformation. He expressed confidence that dialogue and action emerging from the summit would accelerate progress toward a more secure and prosperous energy future.

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) represents indigenous Nigerian exploration and production companies committed to advancing national energy development, encouraging investment, and promoting sustainable growth across the oil and gas value chain.