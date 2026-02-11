Nigeria Market Powers Jumia’s Momentum as E-commerce Platform Demand Accelerates 

Nigeria powered Jumia Technologies AG’s strongest growth in 2025, cementing its position as the company’s most important market as rising consumer demand, SME activity and logistics expansion boosted performance across the e-commerce platform.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Jumia’s Nigeria operations recorded a 50% year-on-year increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and a 33% rise in orders. The performance highlighted growing adoption of online shopping and Jumia’s increasing relevance to African consumers.

Nigeria’s momentum helped drive 36% year-on-year GMV growth and 34% revenue growth across the group in the quarter, alongside a 26% increase in quarterly active customers. Growth was supported by stronger customer retention and higher order frequency.

Beyond sales growth, Jumia said its Nigeria operations are delivering wider economic impact. The platform supports thousands of local SMEs, enabling them to reach customers nationwide, while continued investment in fulfilment centres and last-mile delivery is creating income opportunities for logistics partners and sales agents.

Efficiency gains were also evident. Fulfilment costs per order declined 12% year-on-year, contributing to a 39% reduction in operating losses and a 47% drop in adjusted EBITDA losses in the fourth quarter. Cash used in operating activities fell sharply to $1.7 million, compared with $26.5 million a year earlier, while liquidity stood at $77.8 million at year-end.

Temidayo Ojo, Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, said the results reflect growing trust from consumers and businesses.

“Nigeria is central to Jumia’s growth,” Ojo said. “Each order supports local sellers, delivery partners and jobs, while improving access to affordable products for consumers.”

For the full year, Jumia reported 14% GMV growth and 13% revenue growth, with losses narrowing significantly. Looking ahead, the company expects Nigeria to remain a key growth driver as it targets 27–32% GMV growth in 2026 and aims to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2026.