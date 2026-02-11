NDDC Signs MoU with REA to Boost Electricity in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, to boost electricity in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the partnership agreement between the two agencies at the headquarters of the Rural Electrification Agency in Abuja, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, noted that it was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and accelerate sustainable development across the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC delegation, led by the Managing Director, included the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Otunba Ifedayo Abegunde, the Director, Legal Services, Mr. Victor Arenyeka, the Director, Finance and Supply, Mrs. Kunemofa Asu and the Director, Liaison Office Abuja, Mrs. Mary Nwaeke.

Ogbuku said the collaboration aligns with the NDDC’s strategic vision to “light up the Niger Delta” and complements national development priorities to expand distributed energy access across Nigeria.

The NDDC boss described the MoU signing as a strategic commitment to sustainable development and improved quality of life in the Niger Delta region.

He emphasised that the ceremony represented more than the signing of a document; “it symbolised a shared institutional responsibility to deliver reliable energy solutions that improve livelihoods, strengthen local economies, and expand opportunities for communities across the nine Niger Delta states.”

The Managing Director noted that electricity remained a critical enabler of national development, supporting job creation, healthcare delivery, education, and inclusive economic growth. He explained that the partnership would advance national development priorities while unlocking the economic potential of rural communities.

He further emphasised that the NDDC has consistently adopted partnership-based approaches in executing its projects across the Niger Delta and was ready to support the implementation of the MoU by leveraging its strong community presence, planning expertise, and infrastructure development initiatives.

Ogbuku reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the REA to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Dr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, expressed appreciation to the NDDC delegation for the visit and described the MoU as a natural collaboration between two interventionist agencies with complementary mandates.

Aliyu, stated that the partnership reflected a shared commitment by both federal interventionist agencies to expand access to reliable and sustainable electricity in rural and underserved communities, while leveraging renewable energy solutions to stimulate economic growth, improve social services, and enhance livelihoods across the Niger Delta.

He stated that this was more than a document, calling the MoU a clear statement of readiness from the NDDC to move decisively in delivering reliable and sustainable power to communities that have waited too long for stable electricity.

According to him, the Niger Delta is central to Nigeria’s economic story, and its development must be supported by infrastructure that enables productivity, enterprise, and dignity.

Aliyu commended the NDDC Managing Director for his strong leadership and commitment to bringing the collaboration to life.