Members House of Rep committee on Health-Care Services with Minister of Health defends 2026 budget held in Abuja

Members of the committee Hon Amobi Ogah, Hon Alex Egbnna and chairman House of Representatives Committee on Health-Care Services Hon Amos mogaji during the members’ House of Representatives Committee on Health-Care Services, with the Minister of Health, Prof Mohammed Ali Pati Defended this 2026 budget held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Minister of Health Prof Muhammed Ali Pati presents his 2026 budget before the members of the House Committee on Health-care Services, with him, left Permanent secretary ministry of Health, Mrs.Daju Kachollom and Director legal Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Sunday Okoh held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

