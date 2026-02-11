26.9 C
Lagos
February 11, 2026
Trending now

Members House of Rep committee on Health-Care Services with Minister of Health…

Health Institution presents 2026 budget Session before Committee held in Abuja

Budget Defence of Ministry of Women Affairs , Social Development held at…

2026 budget defence of Agricultural , Rural Development before joint committee held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 11, 2026

2027: Group vows to ensure re-election of Gov Mbah through mass mobilization

Gov Nwifuru issues 72-hr ultimatum to Amasiri community to produce 4 severed…

Electoral Act amendment: Senate in rowdy session, approves electronic, manual transmission of…

NRS sets N40.71trn revenue target for 2026

Dangote Cuts PMS Price by N25 per Litre

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Health Institution presents 2026 budget Session before Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo097

From left …Clerk House of Representatives Committee on Health Institution Mr. Abbas Hakilu, deputy House Committee, Hon Adesola Adebayo and chairman House of Representatives Committee on Health institution  Hon.  Patrick Umoh, during the Health Institution presents their 2026 budget Session before the Committee, held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

University of Lagos DLI Alumni Association award it’s Best Graduating student in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future of health insurance held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Committee’s investigative meeting with stakeholders held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO