Gov Nwifuru issues 72-hr ultimatum to Amasiri community to produce 4 severed heads, 4 abducted persons

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Amasiri community in Afikpo Local Government Area to produce the heads of four persons allegedly beheaded and to return four other persons abducted during recent violent attacks against Okporojo Oso Edda village in Edda Local Government Area, linked to a protracted land dispute.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the decision on Monday night while briefing journalists at his office, Abakaliki after an expanded State Security Council meeting attended by heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, elders, women leaders, and community stakeholders from the affected areas.

Nwifuru said the meeting was convened at the instance of the state government and involved the Commissioner of Police, commanders of the military, the DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, civil defence officials, and other security formations.

“This meeting was called by the heads of the security agencies to address the incessant killings in Amasiri and to brief stakeholders on the actions taken so far to stabilise the area and protect lives and property,” the governor said.

He disclosed that investigations confirmed that four persons were killed, three of whom were beheaded, while another victim was later discovered in a shallow grave, with the head yet to be recovered.

“The heads we are demanding to be returned are four. Four people were killed, and four others were abducted. We still believe those abducted are alive, and that is why we insist they must be returned alive,” Nwifuru stated.

The governor also confirmed reports by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations regarding the discovery of shallow graves containing beheaded bodies, describing the findings as “shocking.”

“What the army spokesperson said is correct. Bodies were found tied, beheaded and buried in shallow graves. Some of the victims have not yet been identified, and we believe there may be more, including women and children,” he said.

Nwifuru added that while discussions were held on possible military options, the immediate focus of the government remained on ending the killings and restoring peace, warning that severe sanctions would be imposed if the Amasiri community failed to comply with the ultimatum.

“If these demands are not met within 72 hours, tougher sanctions will be applied to ensure that the law of the land takes centre stage,” he warned.

Governor Nwifuru also addressed the issue of protests, warning that demonstrations were not permitted under the law in situations involving land disputes and breakdown of order.

“Ordinarily, such actions would attract arrests because they amount to taking the law into one’s hands. However, we are exercising restraint and patience, considering the circumstances,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, while briefing journalists, said the sanctions placed on Amasiri would remain in force until the community produces the severed heads, returns the missing persons, and hands over those responsible.

“Amasiri has been given three days to produce the heads of those beheaded, return the four missing persons, and fish out the perpetrators. Enforcement by the police, military, DSS and civil defence continues until these conditions are met,” she said.

The police commissioner added that security agencies were still searching for missing persons from neighbouring communities affected by the violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Ebonyi State Founding Fathers, High Chief Hyacinth Ikpor said the group had been fully involved in discussions and supported the government’s approach to resolving the crisis.

“We are here to ensure that nothing is destroyed and that peace returns. We support the actions of the government and will continue to work with security agencies to stabilise the area,” Ikpor said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Ebonyi Elders Council, Engr. Ben Okah echoed similar sentiments, pledging the council’s support for the government’s peace efforts.

Representing the Amasiri community, Bishop Kenneth Oko Daniels assured the state government that his people would comply fully with all directives, expressing confidence that peace would be restored.

“We believe that with God on our side and by obeying the government’s orders, peace will return to our land,” the bishop said.

Meanwhile, Chief George Ukpai, speaking on behalf of the Edda Clan, described the government’s intervention as reassuring and pledged the clan’s cooperation.

“Our faith, which was almost broken, has been restored. We assure the government that no one from our clan will engage in reprisals. We will cooperate fully to ensure peace,” Ukpai said.

The Ebonyi State Government reiterated its commitment to achieving permanent peace, insisting that justice would be served and that all perpetrators of the killings would be brought to book.

