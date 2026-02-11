Ezekwesili slams Senate

27.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo0134

….says ‘red house committed a coup against democracy yesterday.’

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Oby Ezekwesili Former Minister of Education and public policy advocate, has launched a scathing attack on the Senate over its amendment to Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act, describing the move as “a coup against our democracy and the Nigerian people.”

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Ezekwesili accused the upper chamber of undermining transparency by attaching conditions to the electronic transmission of election results.

“The Senate committed a coup against our democracy and the Nigerian people yesterday,” she declared.

“Let me again remind the Senators that it is not wise to play with fire. It simply is not wise. Transparency is always better.”

Ezekwesili insisted that what Nigerians demand from the National Assembly is a clear and unconditional legal mandate for real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units.

“My fellow citizens, let nobody deceive or confuse you,” she said. “What all well-meaning Nigerians want passed by the National Assembly as INEC reform is a Bill which legally mandates electronic transmission of polling units results in real time and without any conditions attached.”

She pointed to the version earlier passed by the House of Representatives as reflecting the will of the people, quoting its provision:

“Clause 60(3): ‘INEC shall electronically transmit election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal in real time and such transmission shall be done simultaneously with the physical collation of results.’”

“Period! No ifs, no buts, no whataboutism and no provisos,” she emphasized.

The former minister expressed particular concern over the Senate’s addition of a proviso stating that where electronic transmission fails or becomes impossible, the signed Form EC8A shall serve as the primary source of election results.

“The proviso the Senate added to Clause 60(3) is a grave danger to our democracy,” Ezekwesili warned.

“It will permanently damage the same transparency that we as citizens are demanding for in all our election results.”

She argued that such a provision could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

“Your vote and mine can never count with such deceptive and ill-intended proviso by the Senate,” she said.

“The Senators know what they are doing. They simply don’t want transparency.”

According to her, real-time electronic transmission at each polling unit would eliminate opportunities for electoral manipulation.

“Transparency through electronic transmission of results in real time at each polling unit will end their opportunity to rig our elections,” she stated.

Ezekwesili further alleged that the Senate’s stance threatens Nigeria’s democratic foundation and governance outcomes.

“Fellow Nigerians, know this for real, the Senate is determined to hijack Nigeria’s democracy and continue with their bad governance that is perpetuating poverty among Nigerians and killings across our land,” she said.

Calling for civic vigilance, she urged Nigerians to assert their role as custodians of democracy.

“We, the citizens of Nigeria and not politicians, are the real owners of democracy.

We must collectively stand to defend our rights to transparency,” Ezekwesili declared.

“Our Girls Guide motto when we were in secondary school is: Be prepared,” she concluded.

 

