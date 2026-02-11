Electoral Act amendment: Senate in rowdy session, approves electronic, manual transmission of results amid public outcry

.Sets up new c’ttee on harmonization ahead presidential assent

The Senate, at its emergency plenary on Tuesday, was thrown into confusion as lawmakers reconvened to revisit their earlier decision on the electronic transmission of election results contained in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026.

Proceedings turned rowdy shortly after the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised a point of order seeking the rescission of the chamber’s earlier approval of Clause 60(3) of the bill.

Monguno anchored his request on Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended), and was seconded by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central).

However, the move immediately sparked tension in the chamber, with several senators raising points of order in protest.

Trouble escalated when Monguno moved his motion and read Clause 60(3) without the phrase “real-time,” replacing the word “transmission” with “transfer.”

To save the situation from generating controversy, the senate President decided to guide the senate on Senator Monguno’s motion saying,”let me guide the Senate. What I understood from the last sitting was that the distinguished senator proposed the use of the word “transfer” instead of “transmit.”

He later approached me to clarify this change and indicated his intention to bring a substantive motion to correct the wording.

However, it appears that even the Clerk did not fully reflect this in the Votes and Proceedings.

Mr. President, the distinguished senator is now formally bringing the amendment. Please proceed.

Proposed Amendment (Read into the Record):

“That the presiding officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to the IReV portal, and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the presiding officer and, where available, countersigned by candidates or polling agents at the polling unit.

Provided that where electronic transmission of results fails as a result of communication failure or any other reason that makes it impossible to transmit the results electronically, the Form EC8A, duly signed and stamped by the presiding officer and countersigned by candidates or polling agents where available, shall in such a case be the primary source for collation and declaration of results.” Akpabio noted.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) objected strongly, repeatedly raising points of order as the chamber descended into shouting.

According to page 45 of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Clause 60(3) of the bill states: “The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV portal in real time and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents available at the polling unit.”

Meanwhile,the Red Chamber in lifting page 45 of the committee’s report was silent on the Clause” In Real Time “which was one of the contentious issues raised by opposition parties and Civil society organisations in protests.

At the height of the disagreement, Abaribe invoked Order 72 of the Standing Orders, calling for a division.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, then asked Abaribe whether he was proceeding with his request for a vote.

Abaribe appeared momentarily confused before announcing that he had withdrawn his point of order calling for division.

Tuesday’s extraordinary sitting came less than one week after the Senate passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026, amid growing pressure from civil society organisations, opposition leaders, labour unions, professional bodies, regional leaders and youth groups.

The public backlash has also spilled beyond statements, with protesters taking their grievances to the gates of the National Assembly to demand the retention of real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Akpabio presided over the session, which was attended by 105 senators.

The developments reduced the total number of senators from 109 to 106.

Also, The Senate on Tuesday raised the membership of its conference committee from nine to 12 with a view to matching the number in the House of Representatives for the harmonisation of amendments to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during an emergency plenary session.

The new addition to the committee list are Senators Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East), Banigo Harry Ipalibo (APC Rivers West) and Onyekachi Nwaebonyi (APC Ebonyi North), respectively.

Akpabio had last week appointed Senator Simon Lalong (APC Plateau South) as the committee chairman, and Senators Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North), Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central), Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), Aba Moro (PDP Benue South), Asuquo Ekpeyong (APC Cross River South), Iya Abass (PDP Adamawa Central),’ Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East), and Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC Ondo Central) as members.

According to him, the committee members will liaise with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to reconcile differences between the passed versions of the bill by both chambers before the final passage for the assent of President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President urged them to meet and carry out their assignment on time and report back to the chamber for consideration and passage.

There had been concern by many Nigerians over the delay in the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill by the National Assembly, which has led to sharp criticism in the the media.

Of particular concern recently was the reported rejection of real-time electronic transmission of election results from the bill by the Senate.

This forced many activists, pro-democracy groups and politicians to storm the National Assembly complex on Monday for mass protest, arguing that removal of electronic transmission of election results would undermine transparency and electoral credibility ahead of the 2027 general election results.

The Senate has, however, reading its earlier passage of Clause 60 (3) in the bill by adopting the electronic transmission of results, although without making it mandatory.

Reacting to the issues , the Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says mixed electronic and manual transmission of election results will not resolve challenges in election process.

Atiku said that such combinations would amount to a potential threat to the country’s electoral system.

He said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a visit to retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Former Military President, in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that Nigerians had anticipated a fully electronic transmission of election results at all levels.

According to him, the hybrid system could compromise the integrity of elections and create unnecessary confusion in the collation of results.

“What Nigerians were expecting was electronic transmission of results across the various levels of the election.

“What we got instead was a mixture of electronic and manual transmission, which is going to cause more confusion and could jeopardise our electoral transmission system,” he said.

He stressed that real-time electronic transmission of results remained the best option for credible elections in the country.

Meanwhile, the Senate has constituted a 12-member Electoral Act Conference Committee to harmonise differences in the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.

The committee is expected to interface with its counterpart in the House of Representatives to reconcile discrepancies in the amendment bill and produce a unified version for final legislative approval.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the members of the committee on Tuesday during an emergency plenary session.

The conference committee will review areas of divergence between the versions passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and resolve contentious clauses before presenting a harmonised document for adoption.

Atiku also called on opposition political parties to unite and collectively pursue electoral reforms, particularly on the issue of electronic transmission of results.

“There is a need for all opposition political parties to come together to pursue this issue.

“We should not allow it to rest where some people want it to rest. I do not support that,” he added.

Atiku said that the visit to Babangida was purely a customary one of paying respect to a statesman.

He dismissed speculations about his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The issue of whether I will be contesting the 2027 election has not even arisen,” he said.

The former vice president disclosed that, his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was currently focused on strengthening its structures nationwide.

According to him, the ADC is working to ensure that its organisational framework is firmly rooted from the ward level, local government and state levels up to the national level.

“We are busy mobilising people and registering them at the same time,” he said.

Atiku added that the ADC constitution does not provide for zoning of political offices.

