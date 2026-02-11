C-G NSCDC inaugurates 2 Divisional, 1 Area Command complexes in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, has inaugurated two NSCDC Divisional and one Area Command complexes within Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State.

The divisional headquarters complexes are located within Ohodo and Ekwegbe communities and the area command headquarters complex is located at Ukehe community all within Igbo-Etiti LGA.

Inaugurating the well-furnished complexes on Wednesday, Audi commended the Chairman of the council, Dr Eric Odo, for prioritising security and safety of his people and building enduring peace necessary for sustainable development.

Represented by Assistant Commandant-General of NSCDC in-charge of Zone 13, ACG Cyprian Nwannukwu, assured the people of the council area of adequate deployment of committed personnel to the divisions and area command.

“With these great support and partnership of the chairman, council authorities and people of Igbo-Etiti; the NSCDC will re-evaluate the security situation of this area and ensure adequate and round the clock security of the council.

“The Corps will ensure further equipping of the complexes with operational and logistics needs, while we are grateful for the brand new operational vehicle donated to the Area Command,” he said.

Speaking, the Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State Command, Dr Elijah Willie, appreciated the Commandant-General for approving the expansion of the state’s division from 17 to 37 as well as the expansion of the area command to seven.

“I am grateful to God Almighty, using the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti to give us brand new and benefiting operational complexes, a vehicular support and other assistance, as well as our C-G approving all of them,” Willie said

Earlier, Odo said that Igbo-Etiti remained the first Local Government Area in Enugu State, if not in Nigeria, to construct, equip and furnish a federal security infrastructure in three strategic locations simultaneously.

The chairman said that he was inspired by Gov. Peter Mbah to invest heavily in security; adding that “true peace is sustained — not by waiting for crime to happen, but by preventing it”.

“As a responsible government, we understand that no meaningful progress or development can take place in a chaotic and insecure environment.

“No investor whether local or foreign, will bring an investment, let alone invest a dime in a place where security of lives and property is not guaranteed.

“Therefore, the commissioning of this NSCDC Area Command and Divisional Headquarters is a clear demonstration of our administration’s resolve and commitment to beef up security in Igbo-Etiti.

“It is a stern warning that all length and breath of our dear local government will no longer a soft target or hiding spot for criminals,” he said.

Odo noted that these facilities are one of the ways his administration had fulfilled its promise of adequate security to Igbo-Etiti people, adding: “We are not just solving today’s problems — we are protecting future generations”.

.

“Going forward, our administration will provide maintenance and logistical support to these commands, strengthen joint-security task forces, if need be, expand digital reporting and community intelligence gathering mechanisms and continue to invest in peace-building structures and youth empowerment.”

