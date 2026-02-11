26.9 C
Lagos
February 11, 2026
Trending now

Members House of Rep committee on Health-Care Services with Minister of Health…

Health Institution presents 2026 budget Session before Committee held in Abuja

Budget Defence of Ministry of Women Affairs , Social Development held at…

2026 budget defence of Agricultural , Rural Development before joint committee held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 11, 2026

2027: Group vows to ensure re-election of Gov Mbah through mass mobilization

Gov Nwifuru issues 72-hr ultimatum to Amasiri community to produce 4 severed…

Electoral Act amendment: Senate in rowdy session, approves electronic, manual transmission of…

NRS sets N40.71trn revenue target for 2026

Dangote Cuts PMS Price by N25 per Litre

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Budget Defence of Ministry of Women Affairs , Social Development held at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

by Peter Anayo0118

L-R… Member, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Gwacham Maureen; Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, and a member of the Committee, Dr. Zainab Gimba, during the budget defense of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development at the National Assembly… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Duoye Diri visit Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival ministry at just concluded four days Power Packed miracle Crusade held in Imo

Peter Anayo

Foundation empowers over 200 women at new yam festival

Peter Anayo

Roundtable meeting between minister of livestock development , members of House of Reps committee on Livestock at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO