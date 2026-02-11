Billions await wonders as Pastor Chris hosts 16th edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services globally

The world is set for another extraordinary encounter with the love of God in action, accompanied by remarkable signs and wonders, as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome hosts billions of participants with the Healing Streams Live Healing Services globally.

The vision is led by Pastor Chris, founder and president of Loveworld Inc., whose ministry continues to inspire billions to believe God’s Word and expect miracles through faith.

The 16th edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris returns from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026, daily at 2:00 PM (GMT+1).

Broadcast live across continents and translated in real time into every language and dialect, this landmark three-day global event will once again reach homes, hospitals, correctional facilities, open-air venues, digital platforms, television and radio stations worldwide—delivering hope, healing, restoration, and salvation without barriers.

Registration for the event is completely free and open to all at healingstreams.org Participants are encouraged to indicate specific healing needs for themselves or loved ones in order to receive tailored guidance and preparatory support ahead of the programme.

Hosted by the Healing School of Loveworld Inc., this 16th edition is expected to be one of the most impactful yet, continuing a legacy of documented testimonies of healing and transformed lives from around the globe.

At the heart of the programme is a clear and compelling mission: to take God’s healing power to every nation and every people without restriction.

Addressing the global audience ahead of the March edition, Pastor Chris shared a declaration, “Amazing testimonies of God’s love and grace are going to happen with so many people around the world this edition. Lives will be blessed and transformed. The Lord will meet them at the point of their needs, and many will receive salvation. Look forward to it, prepare for it, invite others, and start planning now where you’re going to be.”

At every edition, countless participants report recovery from chronic illnesses, restoration from long-standing conditions, and renewed hope, often across vast distances, reinforcing the growing global testimony surrounding the Healing Streams phenomenon.

The programme will be streamed live on Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld Networks, and select terrestrial television and radio stations worldwide. With real-time interpretation across languages and dialects, no one is excluded, ensuring universal access to the healing message and ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Anticipation continues to build across continents as individuals prepare in faith and expectation.

Jim from the Netherlands shares: “I’m so excited about this edition of the Healing Streams and have been waiting for it. I know I’m going to receive healing from the constant pain and discomfort of this condition that has lasted too long and defied all treatments so far. I’m also believing for healing for the sick in my nation.”

Yewande from Nigeria adds: “Healing Streams has strengthened my faith so much. This time, I’m expecting total restoration and testimonies not just for myself, but for my family and many across Nigeria.”

Zhang from China expresses his hope: “I believe this program will bring healing and salvation to many people here. I am expectant and confident that God’s power will reach us, regardless of distance.”

Vesna from Russia shares her expectation: “I am preparing my heart with faith. I believe this Healing Streams will bring divine intervention and renewed life to my body, business, and family.”

In preparation for the event, a continuous global prayer chain is underway via herald.prayerclouds.org, uniting believers around the clock in strategic intercession.

Participants from every nation are committing to 15-minute prayer slots, creating an unbroken stream of prayer as spiritual preparations intensify.

Across cities and nations, saints of God, partners, faith communities, volunteers, and supporters are mobilizing at an unprecedented scale; flooding streets, airwaves, and digital platforms with a single message: God’s healing power is available to all who believe.

Millions of physical and virtual healing centers are being established worldwide, alongside extensive healing crusades and outreach initiatives in hospitals, prisons, schools, marketplaces, inner cities, and under-resourced communities, with millions of copies of the Healing to the Nations Magazine being distributed to prepare hearts ahead of this historic event.

As the world awaits a mighty outpouring of divine healing, individuals and organizations are invited to join the ongoing preparations and help spread the message of hope and healing to every corner of the earth. Visit herald.healingstreams.tv today to get started.

Citing examples of past testimonies, Corrine from Switzerland battled depression and borderline personality disorder for more than twenty-five years, enduring emotional torment that led to self-harm, disordered eating, and repeated suicide attempts. Therapy and medication offered no lasting relief. Everything changed when Corrine participated in the Live Healing Services. As she watched testimonies of healing unfold during the broadcast, a spark of faith was ignited within her heart. When Pastor Chris declared healing to the global audience in the Name of Jesus Christ, Corrine experienced a powerful encounter with God. Instantly, the oppressive heaviness that had clouded her life for decades lifted. Today, Corrine lives in joy and freedom, completely delivered from the emotional darkness that once defined her days.

Iris from Costa Rica suffered severe osteoporosis for over ten years following surgery for stomach cancer, leaving her in constant pain and unable to bend or move freely. Her story took a dramatic turn when she attended the Live Healing Services on-site. As Pastor Chris ministered under the power of the Holy Spirit, Iris knew without doubt that her moment of healing had arrived. When Pastor Chris approached her, laid his hands on her, and prayed, she felt a tangible sensation course through her body.

“I knew I was healed, I was so excited,” Iris testifies. After that day, I discovered I could bend and stand without any difficulty. Everything God did for me at the Healing Streams was excellent.” Today, Iris lives free from pain, restored in strength, and filled with gratitude.

These testimonies highlight the far-reaching impact of the Live Healing Services, where lives are transformed across nations through the power of God.

The upcoming edition presents another opportunity for people everywhere to experience God’s healing power firsthand. Registration is free and open to all—now is the time to prepare, participate, and invite others.

