AIG Disu Assumes Duty as 55th AIG of FCID Annex Alagbon, Lagos.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, of the Nigeria Police Force NPF has a new helsman as Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Olatunji Disu officially assumed duty as the 55th AIG in charge, effectively taking over on February 9, 2026.

His latest posting follows the redeployment of AIG Margaret Ochalla, who is currently undertaking an advanced training program in the United States.

A native of Lagos State, AIG Disu brings over three decades of policing experience and a wealth of leadership expertise to his new role.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Education, alongside Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, reflecting a blend of academic rigor and practical policing knowledge that has defined his career trajectory.

Before his latest appointment, Disu has held several strategic positions in the Nigerian Police Force, including serving as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State, Commander of the Intelligence Response Unit IRT Guzape Abuja and Commissioner of Police in both Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

His tenure in these roles is widely recognized for improving operational efficiency, strengthening crime response mechanisms, and fostering community-police engagement.

At a brief handing and taking over ceremony, he expressed deep commitment to reinforcing FCID’ Annex’s operational capacity and tackling criminal activities with renewed vigour

“My mandate as the head of this crucial department is clear, to ensure zero tolerance for corruption, strengthen investigative processes and deliver justice efficiently.