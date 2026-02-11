27.4 C
Lagos
February 11, 2026
Trending now

Nutrition Intervention Programme organises by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc for pupils of…

Police contain suspected IED blast at Bayelsa Secretariat, arrests one individual

NIS DG seeks higher funding to strengthen Sports development

Remodelled Alaba Rago: Lagos allocates 180 shops at 60% initial payment

HURIWA hails Oluremi Tinubu’s call for more US airstrikes, says it’s logically…

Agric -Colleges , Institutions with relevant Agencies defends 2026 budget before committee…

2027: Tinubu deserves a second term for birthing a new Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu

Ezekwesili slams Senate

Capital Importation hits $21bn as Oduwole pushes for 2026 Budget increment to…

NDDC Signs MoU with REA to Boost Electricity in Niger Delta

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Agric -Colleges , Institutions with relevant Agencies defends 2026 budget before committee in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0120

From left… Chairman house of Representatives Committee on Agriculture -Colleges and Institutions, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, deputy chairman house committee, Hon  Shina  Oyedeji and member of the committee, Hon Saman Idris, when the Agric -Colleges and Institutions, with relevant Agencies, defended their 2026 budget before the committee at the National  Assembly complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Amb. Amafibe denies membership of IRDCUN

Peter Anayo

Funeral Service of Otunba (Dr) Felix Babatunde Obada ,who died at 72, held at Our Saviour’s Church TBS in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Tinubu’s NMDPRA appointment reflects commitment to competence – NSE

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO