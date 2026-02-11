Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Returns Feb 14, Powering Culture, Community and Global Connections

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The event maintains its status as one of Africa’s leading road races and exemplifies the impact of sustained collaboration, unified objectives, and civic engagement in advancing the interests of the city and its residents.

Since its inception, the marathon has evolved from a bold vision into a globally recognised annual sporting event. Over the years, the participation level has grown significantly, organisational standards have strengthened, and the race has earned increasing international credibility. Central to this progress has been Access Bank’s consistent, long-term sponsorship, focused not on short-term promotion, but on building a professional, safe, and world-class sporting platform.

By consistently investing in logistics, safety, and effective operations, this partnership has elevated the marathon from simply a sports event to a cultural and civic milestone for Lagos. The expansion of the marathon demonstrates how ongoing dedication and teamwork can make a significant difference.

Beyond competition, the marathon has played a notable role in shaping Lagos’ culture and global perception. It has encouraged a stronger fitness and wellness culture among residents, normalising jogging, walking, and group training as everyday lifestyle habits. The race day also fosters community spirit, with thousands of volunteers, spectators, and residents coming together to support participants.

Internationally, the event has positioned Lagos as a city capable of hosting large-scale, world-class events, helping to shift perceptions towards vibrancy, organisation, and cultural energy. In doing so, the marathon has helped Lagos see itself, and be seen, as a city of movement, resilience, and possibility.

Volunteerism and civic participation remain integral, strengthening social cohesion and community pride. Ultimately, its success is measured not just in kilometres run, but in communities strengthened and lives positively influenced.

Environmental responsibility has also become an important focus of the event. Structured waste management and post-race clean-up initiatives are implemented along race routes, with increasing emphasis on responsible disposal and recycling awareness. Through collaboration with volunteers and local groups, the marathon demonstrates that large-scale events can balance excitement with environmental care, proving that celebration and responsibility can co-exist when sustainability is treated as a shared duty.

For athletes, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon serves as a gateway to global opportunity. Nigerian runners gain increased visibility and competitive credibility, while the presence of elite international athletes raises performance standards and enhances professional recognition. With proper race certification and organisation, athletes’ achievements carry global relevance. Access Bank’s international presence further supports cross-border participation, creating a two-way exchange where local talent gains exposure and international runners experience Nigerian culture firsthand.

As Lagos looks forward to the race day on February 14, it is worth recognising Access Bank’s pivotal role in powering the Lagos City Marathon year after year. Through its sustained sponsorship, Access Bank has demonstrated outstanding commitment not only to the sporting event but also to the city’s growth and global connections. The institution deserves commendation for its significant contributions that have helped make the marathon a symbol of vitality and aspiration for Lagos.