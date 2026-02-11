2027: Tinubu deserves a second term for birthing a new Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu has birthed a new Nigeria, saying his achievements in less than three years have surpassed other Presidents of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the inauguration of 20 local government coordinators of Renewed Hope Ambassadors of the State at Oregun, Ikeja.

At the event which was attended by traditional rulers, community leaders, and different ethnic groups, the oath of allegiance was administered on the coordinators by the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Lawal Pedro.

Also, Sanwo-Olu donated 20 buses for the coordinators which was expected to be used for mobilization across the council areas.

He charged Renewed Hope Coordinators to propagate the achievements of President Tinubu, saying he deserves a second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu noted, “What we have just witnessed is the swearing-in and administration of the oath of allegiance of the 20 local government coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors. We have not started any form of campaign.

“This is an activation of commitment and association of like minds.

It is an activation of a slogan of Renewed Hope. It is a coming together of the ambassadors to propagate the achievements of Mr President; they want to propagate with their flags to let people be aware of what he is doing.”

According to him, “The Renewed Hope Ambassadors have chosen to go to every ward and propagate; it is a choice.”

He stressed that President Tinubu’s achievements are numerous to count, noting that as the Governor of the State, together with his supporters, he is ready to give him support for a second term in office.

“The man has birthed a new Nigeria for us. I know too well he has reduced debt burden of the country; this man has stabilized the economy; this man has given new minimum wage to Nigerian workers; this man is providing infrastructure; this man has brought down inflation; this man has reduced the prices of foodstuffs.

He has engaged in a lot of international relationships to bring in investments. I know what investors have brought into Lagos.

He is ensuring that there is development in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“If that is what they don’t like, I will say, for me let him continue. So I will encourage the ambassadors to go and propagate Mr President’s achievements.”

While apprecting the number of All Progressives Congress, APC members that have registered for the e-registration of the party, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted.

“We are number one in the e-registration but we are not there yet. Lagos will show our strong support for the President at the grassroots.”

He urged the Coordinators to utilize the vehicles provided to them in the interest of promoting the achievements of President Tinubu.

In his comment, South West Renewed Hope Coordinator, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye said, “I congratulate those who have been selected, you are extremely lucky because you have entered the boat that will lead Nigeria to victory. By God’s grace, we shall sail safely to the harbour.

“I say without any fear of contraction that this is the best President Nigeria has ever had. We are not afraid of election because we are sure of winning.

I know what is worrying them, it is jealousy because of the achievements of Mr President.”

RHA from Osun State, Sunday Akere reiterated that campaign has not begun but added, “When you get prepared, you get results.”

He mentioned that the RHA are all over the country, noting that “coordinators are to spread the gospel. We have to do political outreaches and mobilization.”

In his welcome address, Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff who is the Lagos Coordinator of RHA, Tayo Ayinde said the project is a “national movement of engagement and responsibilities that must be felt at the grassroots. It is to strengthen public confidence.”

Ayinde noted that it is not a campaign organisation, but a mandate to pass across the message to communities, markets, schools and grassroots by communicating the President’s achievements to the people.

He maintained that the propagation would cascade from the national level to zones, states, councils and wards, saying “that structures find expression through the coordinators.”

He cautioned the Coordinators not to see the administration of oath of allegiance as an honorary titles but an assignment that must be delivered.

“As you take oath, you also take convenant of honour,” Ayinde stated.

In his vote of assurance, the representative of the 20 coordinators who will be coordinating Ikorodu local government, Japhet Odesanya, said, “I express gratitude because gratitude is the parent of assurance.”

He added, “Let me say on behalf of my colleagues, we will go from all nooks and crannies of the State to propagate what Mr President has done.

We are not going to disappoint; we will deliver.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2