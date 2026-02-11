2027: Group vows to ensure re-election of Gov Mbah through mass mobilization

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A popular socio-political support group, Tomorrow Is Here Movement, has pledged to secure the re-election of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, in 2027 through sustained grassroots mobilization, as political leaders and stakeholders extolled his administration’s record of impactful governance.

The pledge was made yesterday at the Peter Mbah Arena, Abakpa Nike, during the inauguration of the Enugu East Local Government’s ward coordinators of the movement.

The event, which attracted a large crowd of party faithful, community leaders and supporters from across the council area, had the presence of Enugu State House of Assembly’s former Speaker, Hon Edward Ubosi, and the former federal lawmaker representing Enugu East/Isi Uzo at the House of Representatives, Hon Cornelius Nnaji, who extolled the governor’s commitment to transforming the state.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Engr Beloved-dan Anike, described Enugu East as the “capital of grassroots mobilization in Nigeria,” assuring the governor of overwhelming support from the area.

He said Governor Mbah’s nearly three years in office had demonstrated a leadership style driven by disruptive innovation and measurable outcomes.

Anike cited the dualisation of the Abakpa–Ugwogo–Opi Road and Penoks–Ugwogo–Opi Road, noting that the projects would reposition Enugu East as a 24-hour economic hub within a year.

The council chairman also highlighted the launch of Enugu Air, digitalisation of land administration to block revenue leakages, construction of over 260 smart green schools and primary healthcare centres, and the commencement of over 1,000 roads within a single year.

He added that the council had complemented state efforts through free health insurance schemes, women empowerment programmes and sponsorship of youths for aviation training, some of whom are already employed by Enugu Air.

On his part, Hon. Ubosi said supporters of the governor had a clear mandate to consistently communicate his achievements to the people, declaring that Mbah’s performance had convinced him to openly identify with the APC through the administration’s unprecedented record.

Also speaking, Hon. Nnaji stressed that the massive turnout at the event reflected the governor’s popularity and credibility.

While urging members of the movement to intensify sensitisation at the grassroots, he said the goal was to return the governor to the Lion Building in 2027. He reaffirmed support for both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Mbah in the next general election.

Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and State Leader of the movement, Hon. Ezeani Ezenta, said the group had gained widespread acceptance across wards due to visible projects and empowerment programmes of the administration, noting that thousands of previously undecided residents had been mobilised in support of the governor.

Reiterating their unflinching support, the lawmakers representing Enugu East Urban and Enugu East Rural Constituencies, Hon. Osita Okoh and Hon. Raymond Ugwu, alongside the APC Caretaker Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Okey Igbokwe, commended Governor Mbah for prioritising the council area with landmark projects already transforming the landscape and livelihoods of residents.

In the same vein, former State Woman Leader, Hon. Peace Patrice, said Governor Mbah’s projects had become their personal projects, which they were actively propagating at the grassroots.

According to her, the interventions had renewed hope among the people, especially rural and urban women, and strengthened their resolve to support the administration beyond 2027.

Inaugurating the coordinators, Leader of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement, Hon. Tony Okonkwo, said Governor Mbah’s passion for development was rooted in his love for the people.

He cited urban renewal, aviation development, road infrastructure, smart transport initiatives and investments in education and healthcare as evidence of inclusive governance.

Responding on behalf of the ward coordinators, Hon. Okoro Tim reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the administration’s programmes at the grassroots, assuring that Enugu East would deliver strong electoral support for Governor Mbah in 2027.