2027 Elections: Borno ADC chair says party has settled differences, now united , poised to dislodge APC

Borno ADC chair, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bolori, while addressing journalists at a press conference in Mauduguri.

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno state has said that they have settled their differences and are now united to work as a team in the interest of the party and the nation and ready to take over power from the ruling APC.

Addressing a press Conference at the Nanee Biu Hotel, Maiduguri yesterday, the Borno state Chairman of the ADC, Comrade Umar Bolori said the allegation made against their National leader, Alhaji Kashim Imam was in error and apologized to the leader for the error and pledged their loyalty and support to him, and the Membership registration committee.

” We have resolved to put our differences aside and work as a united force to take over power from the ruling APC come 2027 both at the state and national levels”, Hon Bolori said.

The state chairman said ” I call you today to set the record straight in our great party, ADC in Borno state, you may recall that on 12th January, 2026, in the same venue, in my previous briefing.

I addressed our National leader, state Stakeholder and members of the party on serious allegations of misconduct and irreconcilable differences.

Therefore, , following a series of meetings and holistic reconciliations, we were made to understand, we acted in error and hence, our apologies to our National chairman, Alhaji Kashim Imam and pledge our loyalty and support to him”.

” On this note, we pledge our support and loyalty to our National Lader , Alhaji Kashim Iman, and officially recognize and accept the inaugurated State transition committee under the leadership of Alhaji Ali Buhari Wurge and the Registration committee under the leadership of Hon Peter Biye accordingly.

I therefore urge all our supporters to support the committee to carry out their mandate successfully”, he said.

He also urged all members to come out enmass and obtain their PVC and membership registration cards in the ongoing PVC registration and membership registration exercises.

He pledged to work as a team with all stakeholders and members of the party to ensure that they dislodge APC from office come 2027.

