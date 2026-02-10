Wike credits Tinubu for River’s peace efforts, inspects road projects

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention will put an end to the lingering political crisis in Rivers State between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike revealed that this is the second time Tinubu has intervened, and he’s confident it will be the last time Rivers people hear of such discord.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing road projects in Karsana, Wike thanked the President for his kindness to the people of Rivers State.

He urged the Assembly to obey the President’s directives and expressed faith that Governor Fubara will do his part to ensure lasting peace.

“All I can tell you is that Mr. President has been very kind to the people of the state. If there seems to be a problem between the legislator and the governor, and as a father, he really has to intervene.

I remember this is the second time Mr. President has intervened. I believe, by the grace of God, this will be the last time, I believe that”.

“The Assembly, I have told them to do the needful to obey Mr. President, which I know they will not hesitate.

And I also believe that the governor will carry out his own part to make sure that this is the final time Rivers people will begin to hear this kind of discord. So that is it”.

The feud between Wike and Fubara began shortly after Fubara assumed office in May 2023, escalating into a full-blown crisis with impeachment threats, violent clashes, and governance gridlock.

Tinubu had previously declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025, which was lifted in September 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Wike highlighted the completion of the N5m project, with Julius Berger finishing the main road and currently working on walkways and streetlights.

He also praised Lubriks Construction for their work on the Karsana ring road, covering over 10 kilometers.

The FCT Minister also mentioned that the projects would be completed on schedule, with the N5 project expected to be inaugurated by the President’s third year in office.

He thanked the contractors for their efforts and assured them of the necessary funding to complete the projects on time.

“Well, thank you very much in our routine inspection to find out what our contractors are doing, whether they are meeting up to the quality as required, and whether the time given, if they were time given, whether they will meet up”.

“We were at life camp, N5, and it’s completely finished. You were there when Julius Berger said in three weeks time, they would have finished. What they are working now is the walkways, the streetlights are already there”.

“Last time we went there, remember that the bridges were not complete but today, you could see that the bridges are completed; Four-lane, each of the sides”.

“So we are happy it’s one of those projects that we think will be inaugurated by the President’s third year in office.

“Here again, we are in Karsana. You can see the walkway done, carried out by Lubriks Construction.

I’m very impressed with the quality of work. I didn’t know that it’s like a ring road, covering over 10 kilometers.

“I’ve asked the company, and from what I’ve seen, they’re really going to meet up the May, June set time.

I sincerely thank them and believe that on our part, we will make sure that they get the necessary funding so as to finish this project on time. But we’re very happy”, the minister said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2