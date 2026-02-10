Understanding Leadership: Redefining Art of Influence in Today’s World

In a world where leadership is often misconstrued, Dr Ifeoma Eze presents a transformative Perspective on leadership, as outlined in her book “Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders” by Dr. Ifeoma Eze.

Leadership is not just about titles, positions, or authority; it is the capacity to influence others with authenticity, purpose, and emotional presence. It is about serving with purpose, making sound decisions, modeling integrity, and empowering others to grow.

Leadership Defined:

Leadership is the ability to influence, guide, and inspire others toward a shared vision or goal. It involves character, vision, emotional intelligence, and the courage to take responsibility, even in the face of adversity. A leader leads by example, earns trust, and brings out the best in people, both in moments of clarity and times of crisis.

Leadership vs. Management: The Vital Distinction

While leadership and management often overlap, they are not synonymous. Managers maintain systems, processes, and control, whereas leaders inspire, challenge, and drive change. Leaders may also manage, but their primary function is to influence, empower, and mobilize others toward a shared vision.

The key difference? Management is about doing things right; leadership is about doing the right things, especially when those “things” are emotionally complex, uncertain, or require courage.

