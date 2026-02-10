February 10, 2026
Trending now

APWEN investiture of 19th President Engr Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, held at NSE…

Love Is Not Disposable: Archbishop Martins warns Nigeria against a culture of…

Understanding Kingdom Wealth: A path to Purpose, Prosperity

Understanding Leadership: Redefining Art of Influence in Today’s World

2027: Nigeria at crossroads as Senate votes on electronic transmission, transfer of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 10, 2026

CAC records 10,000 business registration daily with AI adaptation

Africa must rewire $29.5trn mineral endowment around industry, infrastructure demands, AFC study…

Dangote Refinery Clarifies: No Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Nigeria, UK move to strengthen crisis response timeline, counter-terrorism capabilities

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Understanding Leadership: Redefining Art of Influence in Today’s World

by Peter Anayo0143

In a world where leadership is often misconstrued, Dr Ifeoma Eze presents a transformative Perspective on leadership, as outlined in her book “Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders” by Dr. Ifeoma Eze.

Leadership is not just about titles, positions, or authority; it is the capacity to influence others with authenticity, purpose, and emotional presence. It is about serving with purpose, making sound decisions, modeling integrity, and empowering others to grow.

Leadership Defined:

Leadership is the ability to influence, guide, and inspire others toward a shared vision or goal. It involves character, vision, emotional intelligence, and the courage to take responsibility, even in the face of adversity. A leader leads by example, earns trust, and brings out the best in people, both in moments of clarity and times of crisis.

Leadership vs. Management: The Vital Distinction

While leadership and management often overlap, they are not synonymous. Managers maintain systems, processes, and control, whereas leaders inspire, challenge, and drive change. Leaders may also manage, but their primary function is to influence, empower, and mobilize others toward a shared vision.

The key difference? Management is about doing things right; leadership is about doing the right things, especially when those “things” are emotionally complex, uncertain, or require courage.

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –
Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja
Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com
Phone number:
+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrates @ 16

Kelvin Egerue

Over 400 students benefited from Rev. Tony Scholarship Foundation – Proprietor

Peter Anayo

Bishop Chidi Anthony mourns late Pope Francis death, described as a loss to Global Christian

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO