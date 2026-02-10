February 10, 2026
Trending now

APWEN investiture of 19th President Engr Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, held at NSE…

Love Is Not Disposable: Archbishop Martins warns Nigeria against a culture of…

Understanding Kingdom Wealth: A path to Purpose, Prosperity

Understanding Leadership: Redefining Art of Influence in Today’s World

2027: Nigeria at crossroads as Senate votes on electronic transmission, transfer of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 10, 2026

CAC records 10,000 business registration daily with AI adaptation

Africa must rewire $29.5trn mineral endowment around industry, infrastructure demands, AFC study…

Dangote Refinery Clarifies: No Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Nigeria, UK move to strengthen crisis response timeline, counter-terrorism capabilities

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Understanding Kingdom Wealth: A path to Purpose, Prosperity

by Peter Anayo0145

In a world where wealth is often misunderstood, Bishop Dr Okwidili Eze presents a revolutionary approach on Kingdom Wealth, as outlined in the book “Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth” by Prophet Okwudili Eze, Bishop of Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja.

Kingdom Wealth is not just about material possessions or financial riches; it is a covenant-based stewardship of resources, spiritual, financial, and material, entrusted to God’s children for the fulfillment of His divine purposes on earth. This perspective challenges the conventional view of wealth as inherently evil or self-centered accumulation, and instead, presents it as a tool for glorifying God and serving humanity.

Key Principles of Kingdom Wealth:

1. Entrustment and Stewardship: Kingdom wealth is a trust from God, empowering believers to manage resources in alignment with His will.
2. Covenant-Based Prosperity: Wealth is a means to establish God’s covenant and fulfill His purposes on earth, rooted in Deuteronomy 8:18.
3. Abundant Provision with a Mission: Kingdom wealth enables believers to live a life of impact, generosity, and Kingdom advancement, funding the gospel, influencing culture for Christ, and meeting the needs of others.

Kingdom wealth transcends money and includes wisdom, relationships, influence, and divine opportunities. It is the ability, grace, and access God gives to fulfill His purposes on earth.

For more information about Bishop Okwudili Eze and the book Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth, contact-
Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja
Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com
Phone number:
+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth By Prophet Okwudili Eze, Bishop of Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja.*

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

We need strong political will to end killings in Nigeria —Enenche

Peter Anayo

NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products

Editor

St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe, Ikorodu holds 2025 harvest and thanksgiving

Kelvin Egerue
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO