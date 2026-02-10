SystemSpecs Opens Children’s Day Essay Competition on Information Technology and Transport Solutions

With nearly half of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25, the need to equip young people with the skills, confidence, and mindset to solve real national challenges has never been more urgent. Preparing the next generation to think critically, apply technology intelligently, and contribute meaningfully to society is essential to Nigeria’s long-term development.

SystemSpecs’ Group Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts reflect a sustained commitment to building a better Nigeria through information technology by exposing young Nigerians early to real-world problems and encouraging them to develop practical, solution-oriented thinking.

As a technology group whose platforms power payments, public finance, and digital infrastructure across the country, SystemSpecs recognises that sustainable national progress depends not only on robust systems, but also on nurturing the future innovators and leaders who will design and manage them. To this end, the Group continues to expand structured initiatives that build digital awareness, problem-solving skills, and responsible citizenship among young people.

Reflecting on this year’s competition, Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, Corporate Services, stated, “As a nation, we must invest deliberately in the capacity of our children to think critically about the challenges around them. Technology is an enabler of progress, and young people must learn to see it as such from an early age. Through this competition, we are inviting students to apply their minds to real problems affecting millions of Nigerians daily. We hope that this initiative will nurture a generation of problem solvers who see national development as something they can actively contribute to building.”

The Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) forms an important part of this broader youth development effort. Now in its seventh edition, the competition provides a platform for students aged 9 to 17 to engage deeply with pressing national issues and propose thoughtful, technology-informed solutions.

Unlike conventional essay contests, CDEC positions children not merely as observers of societal challenges, but as capable contributors whose ideas can shape safer, more inclusive, and more effective systems.

The theme for the 2026 competition – “Achieving a Safer and More Effective Transportation System in Nigeria Through Information Technology” – highlights the profound role that mobility plays in everyday life. From getting to school and work to moving goods across markets and regions, transportation connects opportunities, livelihoods, and communities.

Yet safety risks, congestion, cargo losses, delayed logistics, and weak emergency response continue to disrupt how people and goods move across the country. These challenges affect families, businesses, farmers, traders, and entire supply chains, increasing costs and reducing productivity nationwide.

In this context, the 2026 CDEC theme challenges students to think beyond physical infrastructure and instead explore how information technology can strengthen transportation systems. Participants are encouraged to consider digital tools such as real-time tracking, early warning systems, incident reporting platforms, safety awareness solutions, and coordinated response mechanisms that improve behaviour, accountability, and decision-making.

Entries will be evaluated on clarity of thought, practicality, creativity and relevance to everyday Nigerians realities. The goal is not to reinvent what already exists, but to demonstrate how data and technology can make systems safer, smarter, and more dependable. Essays that demonstrate clear thinking about the intersection of technology, society, and human behaviour will stand out.

Over six previous editions, CDEC has helped cultivate thoughtful young voices across themes including security, education, online safety, and civic responsibility. The 2026 edition builds on this legacy by continuing to inspire young Nigerians to see technology not just as a tool for consumption, but as an instrument for national progress.

Through initiatives such as CDEC, SystemSpecs remains committed to developing capable, responsible, and future-ready problem solvers who can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

Portal opens on Monday, 9 February 2026. Competition details and participation guidelines can be found on the CDEC WEBSITE

SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), a member of the SystemSpecs Group, is a provider of innovative financial and non-financial solutions. The company is the developer of flagship innovations such as Pouchii wallet and API infrastructure platform; Digital community solutions; FundACause, a robust social fundraising platform and MoniCenta, a community-focused payment solution. STSL is committed to developing innovative and value-adding solutions for diverse users.