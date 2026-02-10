Reps to Women Affairs Minister: Your role is pivotal to addressing challenges facing women

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, has informed that, the Ministry of Women Affairs is pivotal in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing women in the country.

She stated this in her address at the 2026 budget defence session with the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, held at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Hon. Ogbara said the Committee will engage in meaningful discussions about the financial allocations that will support the critical work of empowering women and advancing gender equality in Nigeria.

She added, “As we know, the role of the Ministry of Women Affairs is pivotal in addressing the multifaceted challenges that women face across our Nation.

“From issues of gender-based violence to economic empowerment, health care and education, the ministry’s initiatives are essential for fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

“This budget defense is not just a procedural obligation; it is an opportunity for us to scrutinize and understand how resources will be allocated to meet these pressing needs.

“The 2026 budget proposal presents us with a chance to evaluate past performances, assess ongoing programs, and explore new initiatives that can further enhance the welfare of women in our communities.

“The budget should reflect our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that marginalized groups of women—such as those in rural areas, women with disabilities, and survivors of violence—are adequately supported.

“We should prioritize initiatives that promote long-term sustainability and empowerment to enhance short-term measures.

Our aim should be to create lasting change that uplifts women and girls for generations to come.

“It is also vital that we foster collaboration between government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners to maximize the impact of our efforts”.

On her part, the Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who gave an overview of the 2025 budget performance, said that the Ministry still needs more funding to meet it’s obligations.

She said, “The 2025 budget performance reflects prudent management of release funds, particularly in personnel and overhead and intervention expenditures, despite limited capital releases in 2025.

“The proposed 2026 budget seeks to address these gaps and strengthen the ministry’s capacity to deliver impactful programs for our women, our children and the vulnerable population, and also to strengthen the family agenda of Mr. President.

“The ministry therefore, appeals and requests your support and approval of our distinguished members to effectively discharge our mandate in 2026”.

