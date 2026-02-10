Nigeria, UK move to strengthen crisis response timeline, counter-terrorism capabilities

. As US warns that Visa overstay by Nigerians could hurt chances of prospective applicants

The National Counter Terrorism Centre- Office of the National Security Adviser, (NCTC-ONSA), in partnership with the United Kingdom, have deepened synergy to strengthen Nigeria’s crisis management and counter-terrorism capabilities.

The National Coordinator of the NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, mad this known at the commencement of the Silver and Gold Commanders Courses alongside Intelligence Analysts Course on Monday in Abuja,

Laka, represented by Brig.-Gen. Eromosele Lawani, said that the courses marked a significant step in improving national preparedness for major incidents and civil emergencies.

He said the courses were critical to developing future leaders in emergency response, adding that each edition had delivered meaningful results, equipping participants with essential skills to improve their effectiveness in responding to incidents and civil emergencies.

”Today represents a key step forward in strengthening crisis management capabilities in Nigeria,” he said.

Laka commended the British High Commission for its continued support, noting that its contribution to capacity building and provision of expert trainers had been instrumental to the Centre’s vision of becoming a regional counter-terrorism hub.

He added that the steadfast support of the UK had been vital in advancing NCTC’s mandate and aspiration to become a Regional Counter Terrorism Centre.

According to him, while the Gold Commanders Course focus on strategic-level leadership for managing major incidents, the Silver Commanders Course targets operational-level coordination, supported by the Intelligence Analysts Course.

”Together, these courses provide a comprehensive framework for developing future crisis-management leaders.”

Also speaking, the UK Counter-Terrorism Regional Coordinator, Ian Tyler, said the programme provided a unique multi-agency platform for developing Nigeria’s next generation of security leaders.

Tyler said it was vital that they continued on the training pathway to develop Nigeria’s leaders of tomorrow.

He also said participants would, over the next two weeks, acquire skills to process intelligence, assess complex situations and make informed strategic decisions.

”This training runs alongside the National Crisis Exercise – Rapid Response, which demonstrates that Nigeria is ready and fully capable of responding effectively to terrorist incidents,” he said.

Tyler further said that the Gold and Silver Command framework was designed to strengthen leadership, coordination and decision-making required for managing major incidents and civil emergencies.

According to him, today’s threats are increasingly complex and far-reaching, and only a coordinated, multi-agency approach will allow us to respond effectively.

He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing regional security cooperation.

”Through this partnership, the UK and Nigeria stand united in building a safer and more secured future,” Tyler added.

The courses are expected to significantly enhance Nigeria’s crisis-response readiness and contribute to broader regional security efforts in West Africa.

