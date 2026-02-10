NIGE–Arup talks target crackdown on quackery, set agenda for stronger geotechnical standards

In a decisive push to raise professional standards and curb quackery in Nigeria’s geotechnical sector, the leadership of the Nigerian Institution of Geotechnical Engineers (NIGE) on February 6, 2026, paid a high-level courtesy visit to the headquarters of Ove Arup and Partners Nigeria Limited (Arup).

The visit, led by NIGE National General Secretary, Engr. Precious Osagie, and Immediate Past Chairman, Engr. Sebastian C. Ozomalu signaled a renewed determination by the institution to close the gap between academic training, professional practice, and industry expectations. The delegation was received by Engr. Kunle Adebajo, Chairman and CEO of Arup, alongside Engr. Chinedu Oko, Associate Director and Head of Arup’s Geotechnics Department.

At the heart of discussions was the urgent need to clearly define geotechnical engineering as a distinct professional discipline, separate from general geology and other engineering fields. Engr. Adebajo challenged NIGE to take the lead in clarifying the role of geotechnical contractors within its professional framework and to strengthen collaboration with specialized bodies to eliminate unqualified practitioners.

“Arup is committed to bridging the gap between NIGE and the wider industry,” Adebajo said, pledging the firm’s support in information sharing, mentorship, and the development of standardized practice guidelines that would strengthen professionalism and accountability in the sector.

A major highlight of the visit was the formal presentation of a sponsorship letter and the draft programme for the African Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference (AYGEC ’26), scheduled to hold from April 26 to 29, 2026. Engr. Ozomalu formally invited Arup to partner with NIGE in delivering what is expected to be a landmark conference focused on innovation, capacity building, and youth inclusion in geotechnical engineering.

In his remarks, Engr. Chinedu Oko urged the current NIGE leadership to think beyond tenure and focus on the legacy they would leave behind. He emphasized the importance of strengthening local and national chapters to ensure continuity, relevance, and sustained professional growth.

The meeting also opened doors for wider institutional collaboration. Engr. Adebajo formally invited the NIGE delegation to attend his investiture as the 21st President of the Association for Consulting Engineers in Nigeria (ACEN), scheduled for February 12, 2026, describing it as an opportunity to further align professional bodies within the built environment.

In closing remarks, Engr. Opanuga Adenuga, Immediate Past General Secretary of NIGE, cautioned that the institution must guard against political interference if it is to retain credibility and relevance. He stressed that professionalism, not politics, must remain the guiding principle of NIGE’s engagements.

Arup, in response, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting NIGE through capacity-building initiatives, technical collaboration, and mentorship, reinforcing a partnership seen by stakeholders as critical to the future of geotechnical engineering practice in Nigeria.

Attendance Highlights

NIGE Delegation:

Engr. Sebastian C. Ozomalu

Engr. Opanuga Adenuga

Engr. Precious Osagie

Engr. Sotonye Earnest George

Engr. Samuel Orobiyi

Arup:

Engr. Kunle Adebajo

Engr. Chinedu Oko

The statement was signed by Engr. Precious Osagie, MNSE, Image,General Secretary, NIGE

