Nephrologists meet in Maiduguri over prevalence of kidney diseases

…. Review causes, prevention, treatment

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To curb the increasing cases of kidney disease, members of National Association of Nephrologists have converged in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to discuss the causes, prevention and treatment.

Speaking at the end of the 38 Annual General meeting and Scientific Conference of Nephrology, held at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri on Tuesday the National President of the Association, Prof Jacob Olugbenga, called on the Federal and sub-national government to declare kidney disease as an issue of national importance.

“The cases of kidney diseases is an issue of national importance. Out of every 11 persons in Nigeria one is likely to have kidney disease.

Africa is one of the highest in terms of kidney diseases among the continents.

In Africa, Nigeria is one of the highest, Northeast is one of highest in Nigeria, with Borno and Yobe having the highest cases in the Northeast”, Prof Olugbenga said.

Prof Olugbenga said ” this year’s theme ” Kidney health in a resource limited environment ” speaks directly to our collective experience as healthcare professionals.

Across Nigeria and much of Africa, we continue to work in setting characterized by limited infrastructure, inadequate funding, workforce shortage, and unequal access to care.

Yet, despite these challenges, we have remained innovative, resilience, and committed to excellence.

“This conference has provided the platform for rich scientific exchange, practical training, and policy dialogue, as we examined innovative approaches to dialysis and transplantation, preventive neurology, community-based screening, task shifting, and sustainable finding models.

We will.also explore how digital.health solution, partnership and local innovation can access renal services”, he added.

He said the gathering also offered them an opportunity to reflect on the journey of their association, stressing that for nearly four decades, the Nigerian Association of Nephrology has played a leading role in sharping kidney care in Nigeria through training, research, advocacy and public engagement.

” We invited people in government, traditional institutions, doctors and other stakeholders to discuss kidney diseases. It can be dictated early,. 11 percent of every Nigeria is infected by kidney diseases.

One out every 10 Nigerians are inflicted, this is a disease of national pittance”, he added.

” Kidney diseases is a disease of public importance, one out of every one Nigerian is afflicted by kidney diseases.

It can be dictated early, this one message we always advocate. When they dictate early a lot can be done”, he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman local Organising Committee of the Conference, Prof. Ibrahim Imate, “the xessence is to bring all nephrologists to discuss the increasing cases of kidney diseases, to minds and profer solutions”

” Presently we can lay our hands on a few causes of kidney diseases such fas ood poisoning, chemicals (insecticide and herbicide) drugs, diabetes, high blood pressure, degradation, some herbs addition take breaching creams among other causes”, he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2