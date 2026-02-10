NCDMB Seeks Urges Stronger Africa-Wide Collaboration on Local Content, Energy Financing

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has called for deeper collaboration among African nations to strengthen local content development and unlock sustainable growth in the continent’s energy sector.

Ogbe made the call in his keynote address at the on-going 10th Anniversary edition of the Sub-Saharan African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC 2026), in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Africa’s Local Content Collaboration Strategy,” the NCDMB boss said Africa’s energy future depends largely on collective action among governments, regulators, private sector players and local communities.

According to him, lessons from previous SAIPEC editions have shown that Africa’s journey towards effective local content development remains a work in progress, stressing that isolated efforts would not deliver the desired impact.

“For Africa, collaboration is and must remain a cornerstone of our strategies. Our efforts cannot be siloed if we are to achieve real progress and consolidate our gains,” Ogbe said.

He explained that Nigeria’s local content drive has followed a deliberate and systematic path, starting with deepening indigenous participation, followed by capacity building, and now strengthened policies that prevent the transfer of certification to intermediaries.

Ogbe noted that the new approach is aimed at ensuring that regulators and project owners engage only competent and capable contractors, adding that technical competence will now be a critical criterion in tender processes.

At the continental level, he said Africa must leverage existing frameworks such as the Brazzaville Accord to promote regulatory harmonisation, sectoral cooperation and an Afro-centric approach to local content development.

“By aligning our frameworks and removing bottlenecks, African energy projects can become more competitive and economically viable, enabling us to compete effectively for global capital,” he stated.

Ogbe also described the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank by the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), in partnership with Afreximbank, as a major milestone for the continent.

He said the bank is expected to mobilise capital for African energy projects, provide access to affordable financing, strengthen local industry players and boost capacity across the value chain.

The NCDMB executive secretary urged governments, regulators, investors and industry leaders to support the operationalisation and success of the Africa Energy Bank, noting that it would play a critical role in unlocking sustainable growth across Africa’s energy sector.

“As we celebrate a decade of SAIPEC, the path forward for Africa’s energy sector requires collaboration, shared vision and collective commitment,” Ogbe said. “By working together across borders and sectors, Africa can build robust, inclusive and sustainable local content strategies in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.”

SAIPEC is regarded as one of Africa’s leading energy industry platforms, bringing together policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders to advance innovation, investment and collaboration across the oil, gas and broader energy value chain