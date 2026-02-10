Makoko: Despite order to halt demolitions, stakeholders back Sanwo-Olu’s Water City Project

Stakeholders from Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities in Lagos State have thrown their weight behind the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s plan to establish a Water City Project in the waterfront areas.

To this effect a 10-man committee was constituted to conduct a self-enumeration of buildings affected by recent demolitions by the State government.

The committee is expected to complete the enumeration exercise and submit its report within two weeks to the Lagos State House of Assembly Adhoc Committee on Rules and Business.

The stakeholders also resolved that affected residents should refrain from rebuilding demolished structures until further notice.

The resolutions formed part of a five-point agreement reached on Tuesday during a second stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

Other agreements included the regeneration of Makoko communities without displacing residents, as well as a commitment by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Geographic Information Service (GIS), Dr. Olajide Babatunde, to provide an auto-photo showing the demolition boundaries within one month.

Speaking after separate meetings with representatives of the Makoko communities and state government officials, the Majority Leader of the House and Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Noheem Adams, urged all parties to abide by the resolutions.

He stressed the need for transparency in the self-enumeration process, noting that the community’s data would be compared with government records.

Adams directed the Makoko stakeholders to submit the list of the 10-man committee to the House once constituted, adding that the proposed Water City project by the state government is intended to benefit the affected residents.

Earlier, Dr. Babatunde said the state government had concluded plans for the Water City project as part of efforts to regenerate the area.

He stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu is concerned about overcrowding and poor living conditions in the communities and assured that affected residents would be compensated.

The Baale of Sogunro community, Chief Abraham Mesu, and the Baale of Makoko Waterfront, Chief Emmanuel Shemade, expressed concern over the impact of the demolitions but affirmed their willingness to collaborate with the government.

Chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, Bayo Adefuye, also commended the Assembly’s intervention, describing the Water City project as a landmark initiative that would improve living standards of the residents.

