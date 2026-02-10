Love Is Not Disposable: Archbishop Martins warns Nigeria against a culture of temporary relationships, calls for God-Centered Renewal

From left: Secretary to the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Paul Ariole; Chairman, Planning Committee, Mr. Christopher Amatta; Guest Speaker, Mrs. Uchenna Ibe; Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace Most, Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Guest Speaker, Mr. Henry Onukwuba and his Wife Bennie Onukwuba and Chaplain, Young Catholic Professionals Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Francis Babatunde, during the 17th edition of Valentine’s Day with the Archbishop Theme: God’s Love, The Foundation of Our Love Story and Topic: Love That Endures in a Changing World by the Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre in Conjunction with the Young Catholic Professionals Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos. In Lagos on 07-02-2026.

At the church Valentine’s Day gathering in Lagos, Catholic leaders link rising divorce, insecurity, and moral decline to loss of enduring values, and urge youths to rediscover love rooted in sacrifice, faith, and character.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has issued a strong warning against what he described as Nigeria’s growing culture of temporary love and disposable relationships, arguing that the erosion of enduring values is deepening the nation’s crises—from broken homes and rising divorce to insecurity and moral decline.

Archbishop Martins delivered the message at the 2026 Valentine’s Day celebration organized by the Young Catholic Professionals (YCP) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, held at the Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre, Lagos. The event, themed “God’s Love, the Foundation of Our Love Story,” with the subtitle Love That Endures in a Changing World,” drew young professionals, clergy, and family advocates from across the archdiocese.

Speaking pointedly, the Archbishop challenged modern notions of love shaped by convenience, pleasure, and materialism, insisting that authentic love can only survive when it is anchored in God.

“The world we live in is fast-changing—phones change, cars change, applications change,” he said. “But God’s love is enduring. It remains with us in good times and bad times, in health and in sickness. Human love only survives when it imitates the love of God.”

He explained that the Church’s deliberate engagement with Valentine’s Day is meant to reclaim the celebration from excessive commercialization and moral distortion.

“Yes, chocolates and gifts are good,” he acknowledged, “but love did not originate from commercial culture. God is the ultimate source of love and relationships. When we forget this, love becomes fragile and disposable.”

Archbishop Martins used the platform to address Nigeria’s rising divorce rate, including among Christians, describing it as a symptom of relationships built on shallow foundations. While acknowledging that conflict is inevitable in marriage, he stressed that perseverance, dialogue, and peace-seeking must remain central.

“Marriage vows are made for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health,” he said. “These are covenants made before God. They are not casual promises and must not be treated lightly.”

At the same time, he drew a clear line against domestic violence, declaring that abuse has no place in Christian marriage.

“Any form of spousal abuse is unacceptable and must not be tolerated,” he stated. “Victims must speak out so they can receive help. Where situations are irredeemable, the Church has tribunals to examine the validity of such marriages.”

Beyond family life, the Archbishop linked the breakdown of values to Nigeria’s worsening security situation, describing insecurity as a national crisis cutting across all regions.

“The level of insecurity we experience today is beyond words,” he said, calling on the government to move beyond rhetoric to decisive action.

While acknowledging renewed efforts by authorities, he argued they remain insufficient and advocated structural reforms, including state policing

“Those who live in localities understand their terrain better,” he noted. “If discussions around state policing are pursued sincerely, we may gradually overcome these challenges.”

Addressing young people directly, Archbishop Martins warned against relationships driven by fleeting attraction, wealth, or social status.

“Do not be distracted by passing faces,” he cautioned. “Love is not about what is convenient at the moment; it is about endurance, selflessness, and faith.”

Chairman of the event, Sir Nosa Ehigiator Metropolitan Grand Knight of the Knights of St. Mulumba, echoed the Archbishop’s concerns, lamenting what he described as the reduction of Valentine’s Day to sex, pleasure, and material exchange.

“Historically, Valentine is synonymous with love and is as old as human nature,” he said. “But today, many young people think Valentine’s Day is all about sex. Everywhere you turn, it’s about hooking up. That is not love.”

According to Ehigiator, platforms such as Valentine with the Archbishop are designed to restore love’s true meaning as sacrifice and charity.

“Love is not about what I can take,” he explained. “It is about what I can give. Love is charity.”

He attributed rising divorce and broken homes to marriages founded on wrong motives—wealth, looks, and social status.

“People now marry because someone works in a bank, has a car, or looks good,” he said. “When those things disappear, the marriage collapses. What sustains marriage is character, humility, values, and a genuine relationship with God.”

The Acting Deanery Coordinator of Ikeja Deanery, CMO Ekpem Bassey, warned that the Church and the family institution are under increasing pressure from shifting societal values. He emphasized the urgency of intentional faith formation, describing the family as the “first Church.”

“Young people are in too much of a hurry,” he said. “Growth requires patience and process. If we fail to strengthen the family, we risk losing an entire generation.”

Event facilitators Mr. Henry Onukwuba* of Lagos Business School and Mrs. Uche Ibeh shared personal experiences, urging couples to seek counseling before marriage and highlighting habits that sustain healthy relationships.

Local Organizing Committee Chairman Mr. Christopher Amata

said the gathering deliberately bridged generations and backgrounds to reinforce a simple truth.

“This event is not about elites,” he said. “It is about reminding everyone—high and low—that love still reigns.”

As the event concluded, participants were left with a unified message: in a nation grappling with insecurity, broken homes, and moral uncertainty, only love rooted in God can endure—and only such love can heal families, communities, and Nigeria itself.

