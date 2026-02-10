February 10, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 10, 2026

CAC records 10,000 business registration daily with AI adaptation

Africa must rewire $29.5trn mineral endowment around industry, infrastructure demands, AFC study…

Dangote Refinery Clarifies: No Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Nigeria, UK move to strengthen crisis response timeline, counter-terrorism capabilities

CRC Credit Bureau partners NAICOM to strengthen insurance industry along the lines…

IMF ranks Nigeria among top 10 global GDP contributors

Appeal Court upholds Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, says Senate acted within its powers

2027 polls: Our 10m membership strength signals victory path –APC

Senate insists borrowing to fund budget is inevitable

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

IMF ranks Nigeria among top 10 global GDP contributors

by Peter Anayo099

Nigeria has been ranked among the top 10 contributors to global GDP growth in 2026, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country’s performance highlights its growing economic importance on the global stage and reinforces its position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

According to a post obtained from the National Orientation Agency’s X handle on Monday, the IMF projects that Nigeria will contribute approximately 1.5% of global real GDP growth in 2026.

“This places the country ahead of major economies such as Germany and Brazil, and underscores the impact of Nigeria’s expanding markets, demographic advantages, and ongoing economic reforms,” the post added.

So This Happened (EP 367) UK court hears luxury spending claims against Diezani Alison-Madueke

Top 10 Contributors to Global GDP Growth in 2026 (IMF Projections)

Below is the full list of the top 10 countries expected to drive global economic expansion in 2026, based on IMF data:

China – 26.6%

India – 17.0%

United States – 9.9%

Indonesia – 3.8%

Türkiye – 2.2%

Nigeria – 1.5%

Brazil – 1.5%

Saudi Arabia – 1.7%

Vietnam – 1.6%

Germany – 0.9%

Nigeria’s inclusion in the top 10 highlights the rising influence of emerging markets in global economic growth.

The country’s large population, expanding consumer base, and efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil have helped boost its growth outlook.

Economists say the ranking reflects Nigeria’s ability to attract investment, increase production capacity, and sustain economic reforms that improve business conditions.

The list is dominated by emerging economies, particularly in Asia and Africa, demonstrating a shift in global growth dynamics.

While traditional economic powers remain important, countries such as Nigeria, Indonesia, and Vietnam are increasingly shaping the direction of the world economy.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian listed companies paid N1.1trn dividends in 2024 – SEC

Peter Anayo

Exclude TETFUND, NITDA, NASENI from proposed Tax Reform Bill, Coalition of Northern Group urges FG

Peter Anayo

Oke-Ogun Iyalojas endorse Chief Nimotallahi as next Iyaloja-General of Oyo State  

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO