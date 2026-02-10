IMF ranks Nigeria among top 10 global GDP contributors

Nigeria has been ranked among the top 10 contributors to global GDP growth in 2026, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country’s performance highlights its growing economic importance on the global stage and reinforces its position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

According to a post obtained from the National Orientation Agency’s X handle on Monday, the IMF projects that Nigeria will contribute approximately 1.5% of global real GDP growth in 2026.

“This places the country ahead of major economies such as Germany and Brazil, and underscores the impact of Nigeria’s expanding markets, demographic advantages, and ongoing economic reforms,” the post added.

Top 10 Contributors to Global GDP Growth in 2026 (IMF Projections)

Below is the full list of the top 10 countries expected to drive global economic expansion in 2026, based on IMF data:

China – 26.6%

India – 17.0%

United States – 9.9%

Indonesia – 3.8%

Türkiye – 2.2%

Nigeria – 1.5%

Brazil – 1.5%

Saudi Arabia – 1.7%

Vietnam – 1.6%

Germany – 0.9%

Nigeria’s inclusion in the top 10 highlights the rising influence of emerging markets in global economic growth.

The country’s large population, expanding consumer base, and efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil have helped boost its growth outlook.

Economists say the ranking reflects Nigeria’s ability to attract investment, increase production capacity, and sustain economic reforms that improve business conditions.

The list is dominated by emerging economies, particularly in Asia and Africa, demonstrating a shift in global growth dynamics.

While traditional economic powers remain important, countries such as Nigeria, Indonesia, and Vietnam are increasingly shaping the direction of the world economy.

