Gov Okpebholo’s Agricultural revolution policy is translating into visible results in Maize production

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo’s Agricultural Revolution Policy in maize production is translating into visible results with the recent harvest at the State owned Udomi Farm settlement in Esan Central local government area of Edo State.

Speaking to journalists on the success recorded so far in phase one of the “back to farm initiative” which has just been concluded, the Commissioner for Agriculture and food security Dr. Jerry Uwangue said the State is expecting over a hundred percent return on investment following the massive success recorded.

He noted that the farm settlement has started yielding positive dividends for the state through ongoing harvesting as clearing has also commenced ahead of the 2026 farming season, reaffirming the administration’s focus on achieving food security, job creation and economic diversification through large-scale agriculture.

“Last week Sunday we were at Udomi Farm to harvest maize and check what had been done in terms of land preparation for the next farming season.

“Phase one of the “back to farm initiatives’ is what we just finished. We are expecting over 100 percent on investment and face two is about to start and we have a lot we are looking forward to”.

Senator Monday Okpebholo during a recent visit to the farm reiterated his administration’s commitment to practical and result-driven governance and the diversification of the State’s economy.

With harvesting and clearing going on simultaneously ahead of this year’s farming season,the new policy direction reaffirms the administration’s focus on achieving food security, job creation and economic diversification through large-scale agriculture and ensure effective monitoring of clusters.

“What the governor has directed us to do is cluster farming . We clear the land, bring the farmers together to farm as a group, monitor what is going on and ensure security is in place.

“We would build our base and have our personnel, equipment and security to enable smooth farming this season.

This will be done across Edo South, Central and North Senatorial Districts. We will support farmers with seedlings, equipment, and guide them on what to do and provide off-takers under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security”.

Leveraging on the success story of the first phase of the Udomi Maize Farm tagged” from the soil to the sack” as part of the administration’s back-to-farm initiative, Dr. Uwangue expressed satisfaction with the return on investment currently being secured through the state’s agricultural revolution policy.

He assured that maize harvested from over 100 hectares is for local domestic consumption with plans to expand with the clearing of over sixty percent of the land. He added that the immediate plans of the Edo State government are to meet the domestic needs while the state is investing in cassava, cocoa and oil palm value chains.

“Our harvest is for local consumption not for export. We intend to expand in the next farming season as what we cultivated this season is about 118 hectares.

“We intend to export but want to face our local market first and satisfy our people before we expand and begin to export.

We focused on maize last season and are already harvesting. We will be looking at cassava because the demand in cassava is high. We have Palm, cocoa, and others.

Beyond the Udomi success story, the state government has concluded soil analysis test at the Iguoriakhi and other farm settlements in Edo South and North Senatorial Districts to boost food production with improved seedlings.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2