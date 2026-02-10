Dangote Refinery Clarifies: No Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has issued a firm clarification in response to recent publications attributed to S&P Global, stating that the reports misrepresent its operations and create a misleading picture of Nigeria’s refining landscape.

The company categorically refutes claims, amplified through certain newspaper adverts on Monday, February 9, 2026, suggesting that it imports finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

According to Dangote Refinery, the misinformation was appropriately addressed during an S&P Global forum held today in the United Kingdom. Following the clarification, the forum acknowledged the refinery’s pivotal role in reshaping the global refining landscape.

In an official statement, the management stressed that the refinery does not import finished PMS (commonly known as fuel or gasoline) into Nigeria and that it is only pursuing alternative feedstocks to improve its secondary-unit utilisation. It further disclosed that it has identified the individuals responsible for promoting the misleading narrative and will reveal their identities and motives at the appropriate time.

“This propaganda is being promoted by unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals who cannot afford to see Nigeria stop imports—individuals who helped to milk the NNPC refineries through fraudulent financing transactions for refinery repairs, which ended up being squandered. These individuals will soon have their day in court,” the company said.

Dangote Refinery described the claims as inaccurate and deceptive. It explained that, as a merchant refinery operating in line with global best practices, it imports only feedstocks and blending components—not finished PMS. These materials, including high sulphur reformates, low-RON condensates, and high sulphur cracked gasoline, must undergo further processing before they meet regulated market specifications.

The refinery emphasized that this is a standard global practice, especially among advanced refining hubs in Europe and Asia, where facilities routinely optimise their crude slates and blending strategies to enhance operational flexibility and margins. Misrepresenting these intermediate streams as “fuel” or “gasoline,” the company warned, distorts public understanding and undermines confidence in Nigeria’s domestic refining progress.

For the avoidance of doubt, Dangote Petroleum Refinery reiterated that the only gasoline supplied to the Nigerian market is its Euro 5 compliant PMS, noting that every batch undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure Nigerians receive fuel that ranks among the highest quality available globally.

Since commencing operations, the refinery has significantly improved the quality of fuels available in the Nigerian market and ended the nation’s reliance on low-grade, high-sulphur gasoline historically imported into West Africa.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery called on S&P Global and other industry stakeholders to adopt higher levels of technical accuracy, balance, and responsibility in their reporting—given the considerable influence such reports have on shaping international perceptions.

The company reaffirmed its continued commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation through world class refining operations.