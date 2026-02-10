February 10, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 10, 2026

CAC records 10,000 business registration daily with AI adaptation

Africa must rewire $29.5trn mineral endowment around industry, infrastructure demands, AFC study…

Dangote Refinery Clarifies: No Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Nigeria, UK move to strengthen crisis response timeline, counter-terrorism capabilities

CRC Credit Bureau partners NAICOM to strengthen insurance industry along the lines…

IMF ranks Nigeria among top 10 global GDP contributors

Appeal Court upholds Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, says Senate acted within its powers

2027 polls: Our 10m membership strength signals victory path –APC

Senate insists borrowing to fund budget is inevitable

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

CRC Credit Bureau partners NAICOM to strengthen insurance industry along the lines of claims payment, product offerings

by Peter Anayo083

Management of CRC Credit Bureau has expressed readiness to partner with National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to foster better ways of improving the services being provided by the insurance industry in Nigeria.

The partnership deal was proposed by CPC Credit Bureau when it’s executive management paid a courtesy visit on the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, at the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja on Monday.

During the strategic meeting with NAICOM, CRC Credit’s Managing Director/CEO Dr. Tunde Popoola expressed interest in partnering with the Commission to integrate insurance sector data into national credit reporting systems, driving digital adoption, reducing fraud, and enhancing underwriting and claims management in the insurance industry.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, in his response expressed the Commission’s interest in collaborating with the CRC as to leverage its data and analytics for regulatory oversight, KYC, fraud detection and industry capacity building.

Both parties agreed to pursue concrete steps, including product demonstrations and analytics showcases; develop a proposal for an insurance-sector database and integration framework; deliver capacity-building/training sessions, a proposal for a dedicated insurance-sector database, and closer operational collaboration.

Integrating insurance data can boost the sector in several ways, such as enduring more accurate underwriting and risk-based pricing, faster, more accurate claims processing and fraud prevention, detecting and monitoring fraudulent activities, including multiple claims, enhanced KYC and customer verification leveraging CRC’s datasets as well as support for digital insurance products and financial inclusion through automated decisioning.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

PenCom eradicates delays in payment of pension benefits to RSA holders

Editor

Pension investments lift Nigeria’s Real Sector with N5.51 trn — PenCom Boss

Peter Anayo

Yetunde Ilori commits CIIN to producing technically competent insurance practitioners

Kelvin Egerue
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO