Cornerstone Insurance raises 2025 revenue by 44% to peak at ₦43.7bn

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance underwriters, has announced its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, delivering an outstanding performance marked by significant growth in insurance revenue and insurance service result.

According to the company’s 2025 unaudited financial report, insurance revenue rose to ₦43.7 billion, representing a 44% increase when compared to ₦30.4 billion recorded in December 2024. The company also posted a remarkable insurance service result of ₦10.7 billion, reflecting an impressive 353% growth from ₦2.4 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2024.

The strong performance reflects Cornerstone Insurance Plc’s continued focus on strategic underwriting, disciplined risk selection, operational efficiency, and innovative customer-focused solutions designed to deliver sustainable value. The results further reinforce the company’s resilience and ability to adapt to the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s insurance landscape while maintaining strong financial stability.

Speaking on the company’s performance, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, described the results as a clear indication of Cornerstone’s commitment to excellence and long-term value creation.

“Our 2025 financial performance is a testament to the strength of our strategic direction and the deliberate steps we have taken to strengthen our operations and enhance service delivery. Despite the complexities within the operating environment, we remained consistent in our pursuit of disciplined underwriting, improved customer experience, and digital transformation. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our employees, the trust reposed in us by our customers, and the strong support from our stakeholders. As we move forward, we will continue to explore growth opportunities, invest in innovation, and deepen our market presence to sustain our upward trajectory.”

Also commenting on the results, the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jubril Ajose, emphasised the company’s sound financial management and efficient cost structure as key contributors to the impressive growth recorded during the year.

“The remarkable increase in both insurance revenue and insurance service result highlights the effectiveness of our financial discipline and strategic cost management initiatives. Our focus on balancing revenue growth with prudent risk management and expense optimisation has strengthened our profitability and enhanced our overall financial health. We remain committed to maintaining strong corporate governance standards, ensuring transparency in our reporting processes, and consistently delivering value to our shareholders.”

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has continued to distinguish itself in Nigeria’s insurance industry through innovative product offerings, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven service delivery channels. The company’s consistent investment in digital solutions has improved customer engagement, simplified claims processes, and enhanced overall operational efficiency.

As Cornerstone Insurance Plc sustains its growth momentum, the company said that it remains focused on expanding insurance penetration, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and reinforcing its reputation for reliability, professionalism, and service excellence. With its strong 2025 financial performance, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and further consolidate its leadership position within Nigeria’s insurance sector.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services.