CAC records 10,000 business registration daily with AI adaptation

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it now records 10,000 business registration requests daily following the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across its service delivery platforms.

The Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, disclosed this during the Anniversary Lecture marking the commission’s 35th anniversary on Monday in Abuja.

Magaji said the adoption of AI had significantly enhanced the commission’s capacity to process the growing volume of business registrations and customer inquiries nationwide.

According to him, business registration volumes have increased sharply due to tax reforms, policies promoting formalisation of informal businesses and the growth of digital and social media-based enterprises.

“Today, CAC receives close to 10,000 business registration requests daily, compared to only hundreds in the past.

“Our systems also handle an average of 5,000 customer inquiries every day through emails and call centres,” he said.

The registrar-general explained that managing such volumes would be impossible through manual processes, adding that AI had become critical in improving speed, accuracy and efficiency.

He said CAC had evolved from a single, manual office in Abuja in 1991 into a fully digital, end-to-end corporate registry providing services globally on a 24-hour basis.

The CAC boss said that in spite of the initial challenges experienced during the transition to an AI-driven portal in 2025, the reforms were already yielding positive results.

Magaji thanked stakeholders and customers for their patience during the transition period, assuring them of the commission’s commitment to delivering world-class services.

He also announced a collaboration between CAC and Google aimed at strengthening the commission’s technology framework and further improving ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to him, the partnership will enhance portal performance, system reliability and service turnaround time.

The registrar-general added that CAC had introduced new AI-powered tools on its redesigned website, including an AI legal assistant to respond to regulatory inquiries and a business name generator to simplify name reservation.

He said the reforms were part of CAC’s broader commitment to transparency, efficiency and national economic development.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, Mr Ahmed Munir, pledged legislative backing to further enhance digital infrastructure, transparency and innovation in the Commission.

Munir said the commission’s digital transformation had simplified the process of business registration and empowered millions of entrepreneurs to transition from the informal to the formal economy.

According to him, CAC’s reforms have strengthened Nigeria’s structured economy by easing the journey from business ideas to fully registered corporations.

He urged the stakeholders to work together to ensure that no Nigerian entrepreneur was hindered by regulatory barriers but supported by an efficient and ambitious system.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, pledged technical support for the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC) digital and artificial intelligence-driven reforms.

Abdullahi said CAC’s sustained growth and reforms demonstrated the importance of continuous innovation in public sector organisations.

“We are in the era of artificial intelligence, and the only way to transform institutions today is to embrace and integrate AI into operations,” he said.

Abdullahi assured CAC of NITDA’s full support in deploying ethical and responsible AI solutions across its operations.

In another development, The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reassured depositors of the safety of their funds, urging them to ensure their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were properly linked to their accounts.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs Emily Osuji, stated this on Monday in Kano at the NDIC Stakeholders’ Town Hall Meeting.

Osuji emphasised that proper BVN linkage would facilitate seamless verification and prompt payment of insured deposits in the event of bank failure.

She also highlighted its enhanced coverage and improved processes, aimed at strengthening public confidence in the banking system and ensuring timely settlement of claims.

Osuji said the forum was organised to address persistent misconceptions among members of the public about the scope, benefits and limitations of deposit insurance in Nigeria.

She explained that many depositors were still unclear about what deposits were covered, procedures to follow when a bank’s licence was revoked and how reimbursements were carried out.

According to her, the town hall meeting serves as a platform to empower depositors with practical knowledge on how their funds are protected and how the corporation contributes to financial system stability.

Osuji said the NDIC discharges its responsibilities through its core mandates of deposit guarantee, bank supervision, distress resolution and bank liquidation, all aimed at protecting depositors’ savings.

She reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to depositor protection, stating that the NDIC’s slogan, ‘Protecting your bank deposits!’, reflected its resolve to ensure depositors have access to their funds in the event of bank failure.

The executive director recalled that the corporation increased maximum deposit insurance coverage in 2024 to further strengthen depositors’ protection.

She said depositors of Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money Operators and Non-Interest Banks were now insured up to N5 million, while those of Microfinance Banks, Primary Mortgage Banks and Payment Service Banks were covered up to N2 million.

Osuji explained that in the event of bank failure, depositors were paid promptly up to the insured limit, while balances above the limit were paid as liquidation dividends after the realisation of assets and recovery of debts.

Osuji also cited the prompt reimbursement of depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank Limited, Union Homes Plc and Aso Savings and Loans Plc, where claims were paid within days using depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN).

Earlier, Mr Ahmad Umar, Controller of NDIC Kano Zonal Office, said the Corporation safeguards depositors’ funds and ensures prompt payment of insured deposits in the event of bank failure, while recovering additional funds for amounts above the insured limit.

“The Town Hall, part of NDIC’s stakeholder engagement across Kano, Enugu, and Lagos, provided a platform for addressing concerns and clarifying deposit insurance,” he said.

Also speaking, Hawwau Gambo, Head of Communication and Public Affairs , said the meeting was prompted by recent banking sector developments, including the revocation of some bank licences and ongoing capitalization efforts, which have heightened public interest and misconceptions about deposit insurance.

Gambo emphasised that financial stability and consumer protection were shared responsibilities and urged robust participation, constructive dialogue, and feedback to strengthen NDIC’s public awareness initiatives.

