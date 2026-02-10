Army deploys 300 special force to tackle banditry, kidnapping in Plateau following ex deputy speaker’s plea

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Nigerian Army has deployed an additional 300 special forces to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping ravaging Plateau state, particularly the Bashar chiefdom in Wase local government.

The intervention came to fruition following the motion of urgent public importance, which was raised during plenary by Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, member representing Wase Federal Constituency, is calling on the Federal Government to intensify the deployment of more security personnel to address insecurity in Wase LGA.

Recall that recently bandits attacked Zak community in Bashar chiefdom, where they killed four military personnel including one mobile Police, a situation that generated concern and lamentations among residents.

Wase, the former 9th National Assembly deputy speaker alongside stakeholders, delved into jubilation as they witnessed the arrival of the troops.

The troops led by Sector 2 commander in Wase local government, Colonel Gbenga Olutoyim, are expected to quel down banditry activities within the town and villages of Bashar chiefdom, such as Kudus, Yuli, Kanpani, zurak, Bangalala, Zak, Gajin: Bashar, Safio, Sabon Layi, Bunyum, Dogon Ruwa, Sabon Gari, Adua, Ginyir, among several others.

Wase revealed there is a need to increase manpower as far as the security agencies are concerned so that it will help to tackle, curtail, reduce, and possibly eliminate these negative elements.

The Lawmaker represented by his special adviser, Hon. Muhammed Abubakar Badu, stated that the exercise is very, very important, and it’s a milestone towards achieving their desired goal for peaceful coexistence.

“Today, we have understood clearly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to fight banditry and kidnapping in this country.

“We are also happy to say that the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is a man of action and a listening person as far as curtailing this issue is concerned.

And we are grateful to our son, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, for seeking this intervention, and it has come to stay by the grace of God.”

He urged the community members to cooperate with the military formations and other security agencies so that it will help them to do their work diligently and according to the rules of engagement.

He berated informants within the community who were bent on furnishing the bandits with information to disengage or face the consequences in near future.

“This informants are people within our own community. We ask them to understand an injury to one is an injury to all.

And whatever they think they can benefit from this, it will be temporary and it will end up their own life in the long run.”

A traditional ruler, acting Rekna of Bashar, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ali Nuhu who doubled as Madakin Bashar and Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf-magayakin Bashar tasked their subjects to desist from any action tantamount to national security and accord unflinching support to the military operations for maximum peace and tranquility.

Daily Champion reports that the items donated by Rt. Hon. Idris Maje to enhance the set-up of the new military based in Bashar chiefdom, Wase LGA includes: motorcycles,100 bags of rice,300 mattresses,100 bags of maize, 40 cartons of spaghetti, 2 bags of salt, 1 ram and 1 cow.

