February 10, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
APWEN investiture of 19th President Engr Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, held at NSE headquarters in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

From the L-r… Internal Auditor, Engr. Dr. Habiba Abdullahi; Asst. Gen. Secretary. Engr. Faith Adaeze Oko-Ukoni; Immediate Past President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim, Financial Secretary, Engr. Dr. Valerie Omale;Gen. Secretary, Engr. Olubukola Agnes Komolafe; President, Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe: Vice President, Engr. Bosede Olaolu Adedapo-Aisida, FNSE, Publicity Secretary, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Sa’ad: , Asst. Publicity Secretary, Engr. Ayotunde O. Akanni; Technical Secretary, Engr. Dr. Abosede Adewole : Asst. Technical Secretary Engr. Dr. Helen Tola Owoyemi.

R- L… Immediate past President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim, decorating President, Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe as the 19 th President of APWEN.

Cross-section of the ( APWEN) Executive.

President, ( APWEN) Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe is addressing the audience.

L-R …Royal father of the day Engr. Chief Otis Anyaeji: NSE president/ Chairman of Occasion Engr Alimasuya Rabiu: Guest speaker/ MD Midwestern Oil Engr. Elozino Olaniyan: President of APWEN Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, and the immediate Past President of APWEN, Engr Adebisi Osim, during the investiture of the 19th President held in Abuja…Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

