Appeal Court upholds Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, says Senate acted within its powers

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday upheld the suspension of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan saying that the Senate acted within its powers when it suspended her.

Akpoti- Uduaghan represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Delivering judgment in an appeal filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, the Appeal Court held that disciplinary action is correct according to the rules of the House.

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, it said that it was satisfied that neither the Appellant’s parliamentary privilege nor her constitutional rights were breached as a result of her suspension from the Senate.

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, who read the judgment held that, from the provision of Section 66(4) of the Senate’s standing rules, the Senate has the power to invoke disciplinary action to ensure orderliness in the conduct of Senate’s proceedings.

The court however, vacated the contempt proceeding and N5 million fine that were awarded against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over the satirical apology she made to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Appellate Court held that the Senate President was not wrong to have denied her, who was not on the official seat that was allotted to her during plenary on February 20, 2025, the opportunity to speak.

It held that the Senate President is empowered by the Rules to allocate seats to members, adding that lawmakers are only allowed to speak from seats allocated to them.

The Appellate Court held that Akpoti-Uduaghan was wrong on the Feb. 20, 2025 incident when the Senate President allocated a new seat to her and refused to accept the order.

The Court also said that the claim of Natasha that she was not given prior notice on the change of seat was unattainable because there was no provision for prior notification as she claimed.

The Court also held that the refusal of Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Petition and Privileges did not help her matter.

It also dismissed her claims that her suspension was carried out in violation of an order by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

It added that, since Justice Egwuatu recused himself and the matter started afresh by Justice Binta Nyako, the order of Justice Egwuatu was longer subsisting.

The court, however, faulted the contempt charge against Akpoti-Uduaghan and the N5 million fine imposed on her by Justice Binta Nyako.

