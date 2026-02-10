APC National Chairman urges Diaspora Nigerians to unite for nation’s progress.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has called on Nigerians, especially party members in the Diaspora, to unite and work collectively to promote Nigeria’s development and project the country positively on the global stage.

Addressing an economic summit in New York, Yilwatda emphasised that unity is the nation’s strongest asset in advancing national development and political cohesion abroad, urging APC members to utilise the Office of the Special Adviser on Diaspora Matters as a liaison platform for addressing party-related concerns.

The National Chairman called on APC members in the Diaspora to embrace unity as a strategic tool for promoting the party and projecting Nigeria positively on the global stage.

Yilwatda, who delivered a keynote address via Zoom at a strategic economic summit held in New York, United States of America, further emphasized the critical role of Diaspora Nigerians in the nation’s progress and commended the APC USA for resolving past differences among party members and presenting a united front.

The summit was organised by the Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation, Professor Tai Balofin.

In the address, Professor Yilwatda urged APC members across the United States and other countries to work collectively and in unity, like the broom, affirming that unity remains the party’s strongest asset in advancing national development and political cohesion.

Professor Yilwatda reaffirmed the appointment of Professor Tai Balofin as Special Adviser on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation, with a mandate for worldwide engagement and he urged all APC members in the United States and other countries to collaborate fully with Professor Balofin, noting that the APC Diaspora structure remains constitutionally recognised and was never dissolved.

The National Chairman also called on groups previously operating outside the official framework to realign themselves with the recognised party structures.

He also expressed appreciation to distinguished participants at the summit, including Nigeria’s Consul General, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda; Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syndoph Endoni; Founder of Women Leaders Support Advancement, Deborah Jan Hornecker, and the Mayor of Linden, New Jersey, Derek Armstead, among other key stakeholders at the summit.

In his remarks, Mayor Derek Armstead highlighted the mutual benefits of investment collaboration between Nigeria and the United States noting that towns such as Linden, with a significant Nigerian Diaspora population, stands to gain from strengthened bilateral economic relations and people-to-people partnerships.

Also speaking, Professor Tai Balofin described the summit as a critical platform for uniting APC members globally, mobilising the Nigerian Diaspora population, and attracting sustainable investments to the country.

He further reaffirmed the party’s commitment to progressive values, Diaspora empowerment, and stronger Nigeria–U.S.

partnerships, adding that the event also advanced ongoing APC digital membership registration for Nigerians living abroad.

