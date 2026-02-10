2027 polls: Our 10m membership strength signals victory path –APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the registration of over 10 million members nationwide signals a clear path to electoral victory.

The party described the figure as evidence of its growing grassroots strength and nationwide acceptance ahead of the next general elections.

The Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the success followed the recently concluded electronic registration exercise of the party

“Registering over 10 million members nationwide is unprecedented and clearly signals a victory path for the APC,” Oladejo said.

He said the digital exercise strengthened internal democracy, improved transparency and deepened participation across wards, local governments and constituencies.

“The seamless adoption of the e-registration platform shows growing confidence of Nigerians in the APC and our progressive ideals,” he said.

Oladejo said the process created a credible and verifiable membership database that accurately reflected the party’s true numerical strength.

He noted that both old and new members were given equal opportunity to register and qualify to vote and be voted for.

“This inclusive system has reinforced fairness, participation and trust within the party,” he said.

The spokesman added that requiring a valid Permanent Voter’s Card and National Identification Number protected the integrity of the process.

“It eliminated ghost members and safeguarded the authenticity of our membership register,” he said.

Oladejo said the large membership base placed the APC in a strong strategic position ahead of the elections.

“This gives us a significant head start and demonstrates our readiness for mass mobilisation across the country,” he said.

He commended party leaders, officials and volunteers for ensuring a smooth exercise.

Oladejo also appreciated members and new registrants for their cooperation toward building a stronger and more united party.

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to unity, internal democracy and good governance under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.(NAN)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2