2027: Nigeria at crossroads as Senate votes on electronic transmission, transfer of poll results today

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

As the nation awaits the outcome of Senate and House of Representatives joint committee on harmonious, electoral reforms, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has led a protest against the Senate’s rejection of a bill seeking to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The protest, tagged “Occupy NASS,” took place at the National Assembly complex, drawing activists and civil society groups who called on lawmakers to reconsider the decision in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking during the protest, Obi described the Senate’s action as a “grave setback to Nigeria’s democratic progress,” warning that it could undermine public confidence in future elections, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The refusal to make electronic transmission of results compulsory is a serious threat to the credibility of our electoral process,” Obi said.

“We have seen in previous elections, including the 2023 general election, how the absence of transparent result transmission led to controversies and disputes.”

The Senate had earlier rejected the proposal, citing concerns over possible technical glitches and infrastructure challenges.

However, Obi dismissed the explanation, insisting that such concerns were no longer tenable.

“Several African countries have successfully adopted electronic transmission of election results,” he said.

“If they can do it, Nigeria can also do it. Technology should be used to strengthen, not weaken, our democracy.”

The protest has continued to gain momentum, with various civil society organisations lending their voices to the call for electoral reforms that guarantee transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to mobilise nationwide protests and consider election boycotts if the Senate fails to address the issue.

.Editors urge NASS to approve mandatory, immediate transmission of results

In another development, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged the National Assembly to approve mandatory and immediate transmission of election results, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The guild stated this in a statement issued by its President and General Secretary, Messrs Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh respectively, on Monday in Abuja.

It expressed deep concern over the controversy trailing the senate’s position on the transmission of election results, warning that it could erode public trust in the electoral process.

According to the Guild, the senate’s position, which allows for the transmission of election results without making it mandatory and immediate, runs contrary to the widely-held views of most Nigerians and many lawmakers.

It noted that attendant public outrage had pitted citizens against the senate and could discourage voter participation in future elections.

“At a time when Nigerians are calling for mandatory and immediate transmission of election results from polling units to central collation centres and as countries across the world adopt electronic transmission to enhance transparency, the senate’s position leaves much to be desired,” it stated.

The NGE described the stance as a missed opportunity to strengthen transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process, adding that it undermined ongoing efforts to deepen democratic governance and ensure credible elections.

It stressed that globally, mandatory electronic transmission of election results had become a standard for improving electoral credibility and efficiency, insisting that Nigeria should not be an exception.

The Guild said that as the senate reconvenes on Feb. 10 to harmonise its position with that of the House of Representatives, the National Assembly still has an opportunity to uphold the highest standards of electoral integrity.

“Approving mandatory and immediate transmission of results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) central server and collation centres will lay a solid foundation for free and fair elections and help deepen democracy,” the statement read.

The Guild added that the digitalisation of elections, anchored on real-time transmission of results, would enhance transparency, efficiency, accuracy and voter confidence, while also reducing disputes, minimising controversies and curbing electoral fraud.

“Electoral reforms, when combined with digital innovation, will strengthen democratic processes and boost public trust.

“Making the transmission of election results mandatory and immediate is therefore critical to achieving credible elections in Nigeria,” it stated.

NGE said Nigerians were closely watching the National Assembly on the issue and expressed hope that the harmonised provisions of both chambers would reflect contemporary and progressive electoral practices.

Anything short of mandatory and immediate transmission of election results, the Guild warned, would fall below global democratic standards and weaken confidence in the electoral system.

.Borrowing to fund budget is inevitable –Upper Chamber

.Moves to stop rollovers of unimplemented budgets

However, In a bid to flag-off the commencement of 2026 budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, the Senate on Monday declared that Nigeria would continue to borrow to bridge its massive budget deficit, even as it vowed to end the long-standing practice of rolling over unimplemented budgets and warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to brace for stricter scrutiny.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, made the position clear at the public hearing on the 2026 Appropriation Bill, stressing that borrowing had become unavoidable given the country’s revenue constraints and huge development needs.

Adeola, however, announced that the National Assembly would no longer approve extensions of budget implementation cycles, insisting that discipline, firm timelines and stronger oversight would henceforth define Nigeria’s budgeting process.

“Never again will the National Assembly approve budget extensions. We must discipline our budgeting cycle, enforce strict adherence to appropriation timelines, and ensure better coordination between policy design and implementation,” he said.

According to him, while public opposition to borrowing persists, Nigeria’s infrastructure gap and development challenges leave the government with little choice.

He argued that the real issue was not borrowing itself, but how deficits are financed.

“Nigeria cannot help but keep borrowing because revenue inflows are unpredictable and development needs are enormous.

What matters is how we borrow and how we fund our deficits,” Adeola said.

He acknowledged the growing burden of debt servicing but maintained that Nigeria must honour its obligations to protect its credit rating and international standing.

To avoid crowding out private sector credit, he said government was deliberately limiting domestic borrowing and exploring alternatives such as asset optimisation, privatisation, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), joint venture asset leveraging and Eurobond issuances.

“Government is deliberately avoiding excessive domestic borrowing that could crowd out private sector credit.

Instead, we are exploring external financing, asset sales and privatisation to bridge revenue gaps,” he added.

Economist and fiscal policy expert, Dr. Olatilewa Adebanjo, warned at the hearing that Nigeria’s rising budget deficit could become unsustainable without urgent reforms in revenue mobilisation and fiscal discipline.

He called for a comprehensive review and stricter enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), describing it as a potent but underutilised law.

“We need to remain alert and proactive. All stakeholders must closely monitor critical sectors to ensure revenues meant for government actually reach government coffers,” Adebanjo said.

He raised particular concern about the mining and solid minerals sector, alleging massive revenue leakages and accusing foreign interests, especially Chinese firms, of extracting Nigeria’s resources with minimal benefit to the country.

“What we continue to see is a situation where foreign actors, especially Chinese interests, come into the country, extract our mineral resources and leave with enormous value, while Nigeria earns little or nothing in return. This is a wake-up call,” he said.

Adebanjo also criticised what he described as unrealistic revenue projections, urging the government to base budgets on achievable figures and hold revenue-generating agencies accountable for performance.

The Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) also decried persistent waste in public spending, citing abandoned projects, inflated contracts and poor execution by MDAs as key drivers of fiscal stress.

“Funds are appropriated, yet outcomes are often disappointing. Strong oversight and accountability mechanisms are essential to derive full value from public spending,” he said.

In response, Adeola urged the executive to aggressively deploy PPPs, especially in infrastructure development, to ease pressure on public finances.

He also insisted that electricity subsidies must be fully removed to unlock resources for development.

“Trillions of naira were spent annually on fuel subsidies, money that did not exist. We borrowed to fund it.

The bold decision to remove subsidies laid the foundation for the reforms we see today,” he said, adding that power sector reforms must be completed.

On the 2026 budget, estimated at ₦58.47 trillion, Adeola described it as a “Budget of Consolidation,” anchored on subsidy removal, tax reforms, public finance restructuring and electricity sector reforms.

He warned that the success of the budget would depend on effective implementation and people-centred outcomes.

He disclosed that projected revenue stood at ₦33.19 trillion, leaving a deficit of about ₦25.27 trillion. Debt service is estimated at ₦15.90 trillion, while capital expenditure of ₦23.21 trillion reflects government’s focus on infrastructure and productivity.

Key assumptions include an inflation target of 16.5 per cent, exchange rate stabilisation around ₦1,400 to the dollar, oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day and a benchmark oil price of $64.85 per barrel.

Priority allocations include ₦5.41 trillion for defence and security, ₦3.56 trillion for infrastructure, ₦3.52 trillion for education and ₦2.48 trillion for health.

Adeola warned heads of MDAs to take budget defence seriously, noting that failure to justify proposals could lead to reallocations.

He also reaffirmed that all government funds, including service-wide votes, remain subject to legislative oversight.

Presenting his remarks, Accountant General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Olujimi, called for a shift from budget size to measurable impact, describing the budget as a “moral document” that reflects national priorities.

“For too long, Nigeria has been strong on budget formulation but weak on budget translation,” he said,

urging a focus on outcomes such as functional schools, operational hospitals, reliable power and job creation.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, said the 2026 budget was designed to maximise scarce resources and deepen ongoing reforms.

She acknowledged public frustration over rising living costs but described the outlook as “cautious but positive,” with GDP growth projected at about 4.5 per cent.

Earlier, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, said budget hearings must go beyond ritual allocations to real impact.

“Our task is not simply to spend more, but to spend better; not merely to allocate funds, but to convert budgets into outcomes,” he said.

