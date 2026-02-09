Wike faction’s bid to reopen PDP National Secretariat thwarted as Police insists there’s no order to unlock Wadata House

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Abuja remained closed on Monday, and security around the building was still visibly tight as the Police insisted they had no order to reopen the facility.

The position of the police has dashed the hopes of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to resume operations from the edifice on Monday.

The Wike-aligned faction had announced plans to reopen the secretariat, citing favourable court rulings, but rival blocs within the party are challenging the legitimacy of the move, with some describing it as an attempt to seize control of the party’s assets.

Police had sealed the Wadata Plaza complex in November 2025 after frequent rival factions clashed there and threated the facility.

The building has since remained shut and became a symbol of the party’s internal struggle for control ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Samuel Anyanwu, Acting National Secretary of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led PDP caretaker committee, last week announced that the secretariat would be reopened on Monday, but Ini Ememobong Essien, National Publicity Secretary of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, warned that any attempt to access the premises would be met with legal action.

Farida Umar, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee, rejected the planned reopening, saying the Wike group has no right to take over the secretariat.

Leaders of the Wike-aligned bloc insist that recent court pronouncements and recognition by INEC have clarified the party’s legitimate leadership, giving them authority to resume operations.

However, security sources say authorities are focused on preventing forced entry or confrontation at the facility, with police spokesperson Josephine Adeh saying she had not been officially briefed on any plan to unseal the secretariat.

A party source said political interests were driving the confrontation, with some seeking to weaken the opposition and create an impression of power.

Control of the national secretariat is seen as critical to the party’s internal alignments and nomination processes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Observers noted that calm prevailed around the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, in Abuja on Monday, even as political tension simmered over plans by a faction linked with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to reopen the facility after months of closure.

Rival blocs are now waiting to see whether security agencies will permit access to the premises.

Security presence around the complex remained noticeable, although no confrontation had been reported at the time of filing this report, as uncertainty persisted over whether authorities would allow any faction access while related court cases remain pending.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2