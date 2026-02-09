Tinubu vows crackdown on terrorism, tasks NEC on inclusive growth

President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that Nigeria would defeat terrorism and banditry, describing the threats as “unacceptable” and alien to the nation’s core values.

The president also tasked the National Economic Council (NEC) to drive inclusive growth, stressing the need for the effective implementation of the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030.

Tinubu gave the charge while declaring open the Second National Economic Council Conference at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said insecurity remained a major hindrance to economic growth and required urgent collective action.

“I promise you here that I’ll play my part. Seven zones of mechanisation are coming.

“I promise Nigerians that this will be delivered, and I am here again to further find ways to strengthen our security forces and defeat terrorism.

“That, I promise you, is what has kept all of us sleepless at night, but I assure you we will win with determination and resilience.

“We will overcome this unacceptable terrorism and banditry. It’s not part of our culture. It’s foreign to us,” he said.

Tinubu welcomed state governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, development partners and private sector leaders to the two-day conference.

The conference, themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030.” was attended by critical stakeholders.

He praised NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for sustaining a platform for policy coordination and strategic dialogue.

“I am pleased to address the second edition of the National Economic Council Conference at a critical moment in Nigeria’s development journey.

“NEC remains a cornerstone of fiscal federalism and economic governance in our country,” he said.

The president said the administration’s reforms had helped stabilise the economy, restore confidence and improve global perception.

“I must say again at this juncture, the monetary policy that we have embarked on since the reforms has yielded positive results and gained recognition around the world,” he noted.

Tinubu explained that the Renewed Hope Ward Development Project was designed to deepen grassroots inclusion through a bottom-up approach.

He described the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030 as evidence-based, realistic and anchored on inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said the plan prioritised economic diversification, human capital development and subnational competitiveness based on comparative advantage.

The president said the plan also focused on private sector-led growth and climate resilience.

Tinubu said the plan’s success would depend largely on how well states and local councils translate national priorities into measurable results.

He said NEC would remain central to aligning national goals with subnational realities.

He urged leaders to move from declarations to implementation through data-driven decisions, peer learning and innovative financing models.

“Nigeria’s diversity is our strength. When every state grows, Nigeria grows,” he said.

Tinubu said states and local governments now received increased and more predictable federal allocations to strengthen service delivery.

He said infrastructure development across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing and irrigation had been prioritised.

The president also highlighted expanded social investment and human capital programmes targeting vulnerable households, youth, women and small businesses.

“These successes reflect strong collaboration among the federal and state governments, development partners and the private sector,” he said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the conference resolutions would accelerate inclusive growth and sustainable national development.

