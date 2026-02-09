February 9, 2026
Tinubu accepts King Charles’ state visit invitation to UK

by Peter Anayo067

President Bola Tinubu has accepted a state visit invitation to the United Kingdom (UK) extended to him by King Charles of England.

 

This is contained in a statement issued by the UK Mission in Nigeria on Sunday posted on its official X handle.

 

According to the statement, the President’s visit, slated for Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19, will be the first by a Nigerian leader since 1989.

 

It added that the historic visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.

 

The president will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, during the visit, and the King and Queen will host them at Windsor Castle.

 

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.

 

“This historic visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between our two nations.

 

“The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle,” the statement added.

 

