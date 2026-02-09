February 9, 2026
Tanker explosion claims lives of driver, conductor in Anambra

Kwara Gov heads APC 173-member Campaign Council for FCT election

Shettima to chair NEC conference on economic growth

Sanwo-Olu seeks stakeholders collaboration to position Lagos as global financial hub

Tinubu accepts King Charles’ state visit invitation to UK

by Peter Anayo0106

Two persons lost their lives on Sunday following a tanker explosion opposite the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office along the Ihiala-Onitsha Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

 

Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Sector Commander (FRSC), in Anambra, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

 

Asekhauno said the incident involved a commercial tanker with no registration number, conveying inflammable content and a motorcycle with no registration number.

 

“Eyewitnesses said the tanker driver, who was speeding, lost control and rammed into a roadside barricade before an explosion occurred, which also affected a motorcycle trailing behind.

 

“The explosion led to the deaths of the tanker driver and his conductor, while the motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was rescued.

 

“A total of three male adults were involved in the crash, with two fatalities recorded, while one injured victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment.

 

The sector commander explained that FRSC rescue operatives, alongside personnel of the fire service, responded promptly to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire.

 

She commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and remain attentive while driving to prevent avoidable crashes.

 

