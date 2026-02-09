Shettima to chair NEC conference on economic growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima will preside over a two-day National Economic Council Conference starting Monday, February 9, in Abuja.

The conference aimed at strengthening economic coordination and accelerating inclusive growth across Nigeria’s 36 states.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice-President), Mr Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, state governors and key national stakeholders will attend the two-day conference scheduled for February 9 and 10 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nkwocha said, “Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chairs the National Economic Council, will preside over the two-day summit, which will feature deliberations on fiscal coordination, investment mobilisation, and shared development strategies between the federal and state governments.”

He added that President Bola Tinubu will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while other senior government officials, development partners and private sector leaders are also expected to participate.

The presidential aide noted that the conference is being convened by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

According to Nkwocha, the conference is expected to produce far-reaching policy directions for states as they align with the Federal Government’s long-term economic agenda.

The theme of the conference is “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Secretary of the NEC, Dr Deborah Odo, said the conference would address pressing macroeconomic priorities.

“The conference will focus on national economic issues aimed at encouraging economic growth and development across the country,” she said.

