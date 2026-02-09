Shell honoured for “Best Oilfield Development Projects” at Abuja energy summit

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) was recognised for its pioneering role in oilfield development projects at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) which held in Abuja last week.

The award for “Best Oilfield Development Projects” applauds SNEPCo’s leadership in Nigeria’s deep-water sector, having commenced production in 2005 at Bonga field, Nigeria’s first development in water depths of more than 1,000 meters.

There have been further developments in the field including the Bonga Northwest project which came on stream in 2015. The NIES award comes as work progresses on the Bonga North project on which FID was taken in December 2024.

SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams commented: “We’re pleased at the latest recognition of our leading role in developing Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas resources. With the support of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, co-venture partners, and our hardworking staff, we will continue to operate safely and deliver consistent value as we power progress in Nigeria.”

The Nigeria International Energy Summit is a major gathering of stakeholders in the global energy sector with this year’s edition featuring some 5,000 participants from more than 30 countries, among them ministers, CEOs and experts. The theme of the four-day event was: “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future.”