PSIRS sets N65b IGR benchmark for 2026, calls for constitutional review to address multiple taxation

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In it’s quest towards effective revenue drive, the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has set a target of N65 billion as a benchmark for the year 2026 Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

The service revealed they will focus on bringing individuals outside the tax net into it rather than increasing taxes for existing taxpayers.

PSIRS chairman, Dr. Jim Pam Wayas, made the revelation during an interaction with newsmen held at the service headquarters in Jos on Monday.

Wayas acknowledged that four tax-informed acts have been introduced, two for establishment and two for tax administration and the tax itself, adding that these will become effective in 2026.

He confirmed the service have achieved 94% of its budget in 2025, as the state revenue shows a positive growth trajectory, with 2025 hitting the 40 billion mark for the first time.

He said performance has been more varied. “While MDAs achieved 100% of their budget in 2023 (the year the current administration came on board), there was a decline in 2024 (77%) and 2025 (70%).

“The recently introduced tax reforms are intended to provide financial relief to taxpayers through increased allowances and higher tax-free thresholds, rather than imposing additional burdens.

“The primary strategy for future revenue growth (especially for 2026) is to bring individuals and entities currently outside the tax net into compliance, rather than increasing the tax burden on existing taxpayers”, he mentioned.

The PSIRS chairman further stated that revenue collection from mining remains a significant challenge due to federal jurisdiction, and efforts are ongoing to improve tracking and collection from this sector.

“Similarly, managing multiple taxation and daily ticketing collection requires ongoing efforts to streamline processes and resolve jurisdictional disputes.

“The PSIRS is committed to operational efficiency through institutionalization and automation, eliminating cash collections and reducing leakages.

“The administration advocates for Alternative Dispute Resolution as a more efficient and less burdensome method for resolving tax liabilities compared to protracted court battles.

“Addressing issues like multiple taxation and jurisdictional overlaps may ultimately require constitutional amendments to achieve a more unified and effective tax system.”

