February 9, 2026
Photo Gallery

Protest at Nat’l Assembly gate demanding for immediate passage of electoral reform Bill by Legislators in Abuja

by Peter Anayo082

From left… Human rights activist, Aisha Yusufu; Former Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; Coordinator of the Obedient movement, Yunusa Tanko and other protesters during a protest at the National Assembly gate demanding the immediate passage of the electoral reform Bill by the Legislators, in Abuja today.

 

