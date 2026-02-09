Police confirm kidnap of 9 worshippers in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Monday confirmed the kidnap of nine worshippers at Ojije in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Edet Udeme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone in Makurdi that the victims were abducted at a night vigil.

Udeme said the victims were worshipping at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ojije, when the incident occurred.

She said the commissioner of police has deployed all the tactical teams in the state to the area to ensure their safe release.

Udeme further said that the command would continue to ensure that Benue residents were safe at all times.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2