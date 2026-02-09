February 9, 2026
Politics

PDP appoints caretaker committee to run Abia State chapter

by Peter Anayo

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a caretaker committee to run its Abia State chapter, following the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) and in line with the party’s constitution.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Ikpegbugh Emeka-Yellow, has been tasked with the responsibility of managing the party’s affairs in the state for a period not exceeding 90 days or until a new executive is elected.

The committee members include Chief Ochiabi Fidel Chukwuemeka, Engr. Gladys Okoro, Chief Chijindu Kalu, Samuel Chukwudi Mike, Hon. Seth Agomuoh, Mrs. Ugo Kalu, Barr. Obinna Nwaogwugwu, and Felix Nwagbara as secretary.

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, the committee is expected to be guided by the PDP constitution, the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The PDP constitution stipulates that the caretaker committee is to run the party’s affairs for a period not exceeding 90 days or until a new executive is elected.

The appointment of the caretaker committee was seen as a move to re -organise and strengthen the party’s structure in Abia State ahead of future elections.

The PDP has been experiencing internal conflicts in Abia State, and the appointment of the caretaker committee is expected to help resolve these issues and refocus the party’s efforts on its core objectives.

 

